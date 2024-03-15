Gina Carano says her The Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal tried to help her win over the public after she faced a backlash because of her attitude towards pronouns.

Carano, who played Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in Disney+’s Star Wars spin-off, was fired from the show in 2020, following following he sharing social media posts considered to be offensive – including one on Instagram that seemingly compared being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

She was also accused of “mocking trans people” because she didn’t want to put her actual pronouns in her bio, instead using “boop/bop/beep”.

“I thought it was cute, like R2D2,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview with Bari Weiss in 2021, Carano said she was also trying to draw “attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio”.

Pascal, who plays Din Djarin on the show, apparently tried to help the under-fire actress. Carano told The Hollywood Reporter that he advised her to put #transrights in her social media feed and “they’ll leave you alone”.

The Last of Us star Pascal is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally and has a transgender sister, Lux.

In an interview with a Spanish-language magazine Ya, Lux said her brother “was one of the first people to give me the tools that started shaping my identity” and was extremely supportive of her transition.

However, Carano chose not to follow his advice. “That’s not my style, to put hashtag anything. I’m also not going to put #TrumpsRights. He knows 1,000 per cent I’m not homophobic or transphobic,” she said.

Carano, also seen in Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6, said Pascal tried to help her “understand why people were putting them [pronouns] in bios” but she insisted she wouldn’t be doing so as a “stand against bullying”.

Despite their differences, Carano says the pair have remained friends. “We’re both passionate. We just think a little bit differently,” she said. “We had an agreement that – first and foremost – you’re a human being, and you’re my friend first.”

Carano is suing Disney, alleging wrongful termination and sex discrimination, and calling to be rehired and be $75,000 (£59,000) plus punitive damages, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit is being financed by X Corp, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.