The bodies of married couple Rachael and Helen Patching were recovered near the Ystradfellte Falls following an extensive four-day police search.

The couple, from Kent, were on holiday in the Breacon Beacons, Wales, when they died in an apparent accident.

There were reports of two people in the water during the late morning on 4 January, Wales Online reports.

Dyfed-Powys Police found Rachael, 33, hours later, with Helen, 52, found on 8 January.

The devastating news of the couple’s deaths was passed on to their families, who released a joint statement thanking people who offered their help to try and find Rachael and Helen.

“We are devastated to have suffered such an immeasurable loss following the news of Rachael and Helen’s passing at just 33 and 52,” the statement read.

“They were such a devoted, selfless, and loving couple having had an immensely positive impact on all those they met.

The Ystradfellte Falls in the Brecon Beacons are a popular tourist spot for visitors in Wales. (Credit: Getty Images)

The families asked for privacy and time to grieve their loss, while thanking the work of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue volunteers, the police, National Police Air Support, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Natural Resources Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service, and Powys County Council in the rescue and recovering of the two women.

“Their love for animals and dedication to caring for them so lovingly over the years made them a truly admirable credit to themselves and society,” the statement continued.

“Their endless laughter will be forever remembered by all who had the honour to know them.

“There are no words that can express enough how highly they were both thought of by family members, friends, and colleagues.”