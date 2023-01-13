Trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney was glowing with positivity as she shared an update on her recovery from facial feminisation surgery.

The social media personality said the “healing was going amazing” in a TikTok clip adapting an Instagram post she had made on 1 January.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Mulvaney wrote. “Who knew privacy could be so good for a transition!?

“I still need 2-3 weeks before I’m back at it if that’s OK. I can’t wait to catch you up on everything.”

The star revealed that she underwent the surgical procedure in a post from December.

She shared various pictures before and after her surgery, along with a poem dedicated to her face pre-FFS titled “my last selfie”.

“If we had stuck it out together forever, we would’ve made it work,” she wrote. But you sparked a sadness much too often, that most will never relate to.”

Facial feminisation surgery, commonly abbreviated to FFS, is a set of procedures that aims to achieve a more feminine appearance.

It is often an incredibly costly procedure and is not typically covered by the NHS or similar healthcare plans, so it can be seen as a major step for trans women.

As part of their recovery, Dylan Mulvaney told fans she would be taking a hiatus from regularly posting on social media, but sought to assure them that “the last two weeks have been the happiest I’ve been in a long time”.

Fans and allies came together to signal their support for Mulvaney, saying that their vulnerability and confidence are “a gift to us all”.

“So happy for you!” one user wrote. “I hope recovery is going well, sending BIG hugs!”

The TikTok star has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. (Getty)

Mulvaney has been stealing the hearts of every gay on social media with their TikTok series detailing their transition.

Their almost daily vlogs touch upon highlights and frustrations that come with publicly transitioning, while occasionally discussing wider issues within the community.

Despite the series often finding itself a target of right-wing pundits attempting to make anti-trans statements, Dylan Mulvaney has proved she can eloquently dismantle prejudice.

After being misgendered and ridiculed by Caitlyn Jenner on Twitter, the TikTok star responded in a vlog saying their comments “told me everything I needed to know about you”.

“A trans person invalidating another trans person’s transness is pretty evil in my eyes,” she said. “Like, the call is coming from inside the house! It’s coming off as very selfish.”

Jenner’s social media team later issued a poorly received apology for the tweets, in which she commented on a clip of Mulvaney that “radical left-wing lunatics want to make this absurdity normal”.

“We deeply regret the comment and have taken the appropriate actions to rectify the situation internally,” the apology read. “Ms Jenner has no further comment on the matter and stands by her statements, otherwise.”