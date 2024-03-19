Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon shares facial feminisation surgery update

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon has opened up about undergoing facial feminisation surgery (FFS), explaining that it’s “never too late” to embrace your identity.

FFS is a set of procedures that aims to gibe a person a more feminine appearance. It’s not typically covered by the NHS in the UK and can be very costly.

Uploading several photos, including images of her recovery from FFS surgery, to Twitter/X, the Doctor Who star said: “Living somewhere where I can easily access HRT [hormone replacement therapy] and other gender-affirming care, is a privilege. These are privileges I have not taken lightly, especially at this time.”

Jinkx, the only queen in RuPaul’s Drag Race history to have won the reality series twice, having been crowned in season five in 2013 and again in 2022 for All Stars 7, added that she would “continue to use my voice til the day I die” to fight for the trans community.

2024 so far, in a nutshell.



Since the show, she has landed major roles on TV and in theatre, including Doctor Who and her first Broadway stint, as Mama Morton in Chicago.

Last month, it was announced that Jinkx would be taking on the leading role of Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of comedy horror musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

Alongside her work, she has continued to fight for queer rights, attacking US politicians who have enacted a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“What I want to say to the people trying to oppress my community right now, is look what’s happened every time you’ve tried to oppress a community in America,” she said in an interview with MSNBC.

“You tried to oppress women, women got the vote. You tried to oppress people of colour, we’re not accepting that any more.

“[Now], we’re not accepting that some citizens have to sit on the outside and be the outliers of our society, because that’s not what this country was supposedly founded on.”