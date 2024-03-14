Dylan Mulvaney has just released her song ‘Days of Girlhood’, and the music video is relatable af.

The trans activist is celebrating two years since publicly transitioning and marked the moment in pop culture history with a new catchy single and subsequent music video.

She documented her gender-affirmation journey in a TikTok series called Days of Girlhood, and has released a track of the same name which celebrates womanhood in all its glory. Yes, that includes a moment of sexual liberation, or two.

The music video starts with a slightly dishevelled (but still gorgeous) Mulvaney as she exits a pink car, with her heels now on the floor. She walks into her house barefoot after what appears to be a big night.

Flashback to the star getting ready with her girls, sipping champagne and tea (we love a girl who can do both!) and having a pool party with choreographed dancing, of course.

Mulvaney said that she wanted to “reclaim” her Days of Girlhood journey, which was subjected to cruel backlash and transphobia over the years and made it “something to be ashamed of”.

You may like to watch

“This single came from my desire to reclaim my relationship to femininity and celebrate trans joy,” Mulvaney said. “I had never written a song before, but I knew I wanted it to feel like the opening of an early 2000s romantic comedy. I’m releasing the song on my second year of transition anniversary, and I’m so honoured to be partnering with the Trevor Project again this year. I’m so grateful to my followers who have watched my journey unfold, and hope that when they listen to the song they will hear the joy it has brought me!”

Mulvaney recalled her second year in the public eye, explaining that “the theme of this year was pain”. “It’s not a bad thing,” she said. “But it was so contrasting to the joy and ecstasy that I experienced in those early days, that it was almost comical, but also heartbreaking at times.”

With the backlash from the likes of the Bud Light fallout, and even recently after appearing in a photoshoot with Lady Gaga, Mulvaney explained that she has lost a lot of her “optimism”.