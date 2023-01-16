Theo James wants to play George Michael in a biopic, and fans have a lot of thoughts: ‘Take my money!’
The White Lotus star Theo James has confirmed that he would be interested in playing George Michael in a biopic of the late star, and fans have a lot of thoughts.
Hot on the heels of recent biopics centred around successful queer musicians such as Elton John’s Rocketman and Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody, a George Michael biopic is now also rumoured to be in the works.
According to the Daily Mail, the film is in the “final stages of development” with James tipped to bag the leading role.
Now, in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, James has confirmed that he would be most definitely be up for it.
Responding to a fan who said he would be “perfect” for the role, James replied: “Oh yeah, I’d love that. He’s an icon. And he’s a bit Greek and I’m a bit Greek, put that Greek together and you get falafel.”
Fans of both George Michael and the Divergent star appear conflicted about the idea though. While some agree that James would be the “perfect” casting, others are wondering if a George biopic is really necessary at all.
“A George Michael biopic is in production. Rumour has it that Theo James is up for the title role. I can see that…,” one person wrote, while another said: “Theo James as George Michael?! Take. My. Money.”
Some suggested that the 38-year-old would be the perfect choice; not necessarily because of his acting prowess, though, but rather because they want to see him in a gay role on the big screen.
“I’m all for Theo James playing George Michael because that means I get the gay scenes I didn’t get in The White Lotus,” one fan quipped.
While Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman both saw huge success at the box office, taking more than $1 billion combined, some have argued that a George Michael biopic simply isn’t needed.
Contemplating the idea, one fan wrote: “Hmmm I’ve thought about this before and I do love my Greek kings but do we really need more biopics and would they actually do it right?!?”
“I really hope that biopic never sees the light of day,” another wrote, while a third said: “Is he gon really play George? Or is this gon be a cishet male performance?”
In their respective biopics, Elton John was played by Taron Egerton and Freddie Mercury by Rami Malek, neither of whom are gay.
The George Michael biopic is said to be a “warts and all” look at his life, from Wham! and his solo stardom, to his brushes with the law.
Some fans aren’t mad at the idea of a George Michael biopic, but have a few ideas for people who might do a better job than Theo James.
“Andrew Rannells is right there,” one person suggested, while Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery and musician Sam Smith have all had their names mentioned.
