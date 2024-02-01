The second trailer for Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore’s horny new Sky period drama Mary & George has landed, and it’s even queerer than anticipated.

The bloody new limited series sees Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine in another leading LGBTQ+ role, this time as the “beautiful and charismatic” George Villiers, Duke of Buckingham, who seduces King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Mayflies actor Tony Curran).

Galitzine’s George is manoeuvred by his mother Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham (Oscar-nominated Still Alice star Julianne Moore), to become King James’ “all-powerful lover”, as they hope to rise up the ranks to become two of England’s most influential people.

Essentially, Moore’s Mary is at best a cunning countess, and at worst, an evil (yet fabulous) villain. It remains to be seen how far she’s willing to go to seize power from King James.

What’s more, Mary & George is based on an “outrageous” and “unapologetic” true story.

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in the first for Mary & George. (Sky Atlantic)

According to the official synopsis, Mary “married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own,” and is “prepared to stop at nothing” to become one of the King’s most trusted peers.

In a new trailer, it becomes clear exactly why Mary and George are scheming to trick the king, as Mary reveals that she owns no home, her children are unwed, and effectively, she has nothing.

She sits aghast as she’s told that “if this becomes known, [her] position in society will become untenable”.

As Mary and George’s plan to take control of the king ramps up, Mary instructs her son to “give the king whatever he wants”.

In one scene, Galitzine is seen flipping Curran around as though he’s about to top him. So giving the king whatever he wants? Check.

However, it appears that George isn’t the only one happy to do whatever it takes – or give whatever it takes – to acquire power, as Julianne Moore is seen going in for a lesbian kiss.

She wants to rule, and it’s evident she will turn on whoever she needs to to do so. Like son, like mother.

As The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” plays, George declares their plan a triumph, as he says: “I have the power, I have the king, I have England.”

The first trailer for the series dropped back in November, and hinted at Nicholas Galitzine being in his horniest role yet, which is impressive considering he’s known for bottoming for the son of US president.

The 80-second teaser showed King James instantly drawn to George, with the following scenes suggesting that they’re engaged in a mind-blowing queer orgy before long.

He later observes that the “world is full of monsters,” while his villainous mother declares that she “quite likes danger”.

Cue blood, screaming, and ample amounts of steamy sex. Basically, the smell of BAFTAs is already in the air.

The series also stars The Split actress Nicola Walker, The Wonder Malpractice’s Niamh Algar, Queen of Hearts star Trine Dyrholm, and Slow Horses’ Sean Gilder.

Chernobyl’s Adrian Rawlins, The Witcher: Blood Origins’ Samuel Blenkin, Happy Valley’s Rina Mahoney join them too.

Mary & George is written by Killing Eve’s DC Moore, while Living’s director Oliver Hermanus helms the project.

The show will arrive on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 5 March.