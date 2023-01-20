Leslie Jordan’s cause of death was “sudden cardiac dysfunction” it has been revealed, after the comedian died last October at the age of 67.

The Will & Grace actor crashed his BMW into the side of a building in Los Angeles but the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has now released the factors contributing to his death.

Sudden cardiac cysfunction is when the heart stops beating suddenly or too slowly to sustain life.

According to Page Six, “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease” – aka atherosclerosis – was listed as a secondary factor in Jordan’s death.

This is when there is a build up of plaque [fats, cholesterol and other substances] on the artery walls, blocking blood flow and leading to blood clots.

Shortly after Jordan’s death on 24 October, sources told TMZ that the star had been complaining of shortness of breath and was scheduled to see a cardiologist to check for “underlying health issues”.

This report confirms suspicions that the car crash was caused by a medical emergency.

Following his death, tributes poured in from the LGBTQ+ community, entertainment world and beyond as people celebrated Jordan’s trailblazing roles and unfalteringly optimistic personality, which he often showcased on social media.

Leslie Jordan. (Getty)

Jordan shot to fame for his recurring role in comedy Will & Grace as sassy old gay man, Beverley Leslie.

His Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, who played Jack on the show, wrote following his death: “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him.”

Co-star Megan Mullally, who played Will & Grace‘s sharp-tongued Karen, added: “Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can’t get any better than that.”

During the pandemic, Jordan’s audience grew to the millions on Instagram after he started making regular hilarious and heartwarming videos documenting his time in lockdown.

He spoke about his experiences as a Southern gay man and shared candid stories about his life growing up.

The American Horror Story actor was also working on several projects in the time leading up to his death.

His music video “Let It Slide” with Blanco Brown, his appearance on The Masked Singer and his final TV interview with CBS have all been released posthumously.

Many have also reflected on his humble and giving personality, with a video of him buying his first home just 10 weeks prior to his death recently surfacing.

And in one of his final TV appearances, on Celebrity IOU, the late comedian helped renovate the home of his close friends Newell and Rosemary.