Wizkid has announced a huge headline show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and tickets go on sale soon.

The Nigerian singer and rapper will headline the London venue on 29 July as part of his More Move, Less Ego Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the show when they go on sale at 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster.

The tour is in support of his album of the same name, which was released in November 2022.

It marked his fifth album overall and features the lead single “Bad to Me” as well as collaborations with Ayra Starr, Skepta and Don Toliver.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his back catalogue including “Ginger”, “Essence” and “Ojuelegba”.

His show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will mark his biggest headline UK show to date, with a capacity of more than 60,000 people.

Last summer the venue saw two headline performances from Lady Gaga as part of her Chromatica Ball Tour.

It marked the first time the new stadium had hosted live music, which will see a set from Red Hot Chili Peppers this year.

You can find out how to get tickets and presale info below.

How to get Wizkid tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster.

An O2 priority sale takes place from 10am on 25 January via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets. This can be accessed using the app and your O2 mobile number.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 26 January. To access this login or sign up for free to Live Nation and then head to the Wizkid page to get presale tickets.

What are the tour dates?