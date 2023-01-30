The Who announce 2023 UK tour: dates, tickets and presale info

The Who have announced details of a headline 2023 UK tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The legendary group will play a series of outdoor shows this summer alongside a live orchestra.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 February via See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

They’ll take the tour to Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Badminton, Durham, St Helens and Brighton.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and co. will be performing music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career.

This includes sections devoted to their classic album Tommy & Quadrophenia as well as other Who tracks and songs from their 2019 album, their first studio release in 13 years.

“Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map,” Daltrey said.

The tour will see them joined by special guest UB40 featuring Ali Campbell across all shows except London and Edinburgh.

You can find out the full tour schedule, how to get presale tickets and more below.

How to get The Who tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 3 February via See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

The Who Fan Club presale goes live at 10am on 1 February. To gain access to the presale you must have a valid and current membership of The Who Fan Club by midnight on 31 January.

To sign up head to thewho.com/fanclub.

You will receive your unique presale code via email at 8am on 1 February so keep an eye on your inbox and spam folders. The email will include your unique access code and a link to purchase presale tickets.