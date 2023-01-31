Hayley Kiyoko has confirmed her headline The Panorama Tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

After teasing the announcement across her social media, the singer has announced the full tour dates.

She will head to the UK, Europe and North American between April and June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

The tour will kick off in Glasgow on 5 April and head to the likes of Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Munich.

She will then take the tour to North America, beginning in Orlando on 27 April and finishing up on 2 June in Silver Spring.

The tour will be in support of Kiyoko’s second studio album, Panorama, which was released in July 2022.

The LP features singles including “Forever”, “Chance” and “For the Girls”.

The latter had the singer’s “queerest music video yet” and saw her parody The Bachelorette, with The Bachelor contestant and Kiyoko’s girlfriend, Becca Tilley making an appearance.

You can check out the full tour schedule, presale info and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 3 February via Ticketmaster.

Fans who sign up to the singer’s mailing list will receive exclusive access to a presale. This will take place from 10am on 2 February and fans can sign up via her official website.

Tickets for the London show are priced at £25, plus booking fees, so fans can expect a similar price mark for other tour dates.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket links for the North American and European legs below.