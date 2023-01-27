Hayley Kiyoko teases headline tour dates on social media – and fans are very excited

Hayley Kiyoko has been teasing a headline tour and her fans are very excited.

The singer aka Lesbian Jesus has been posting various cities and dates on her Twitter page, leading to fans believing that a tour announcement is coming.

On 21 January the singer tweeted: “I may or may not have a very big announcement in the next month . Be ready.”

I may or may not have a very big announcement in the next month . Be ready 😈 — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 21, 2023

Fans were very excited about the tweet, with one saying: “tour dates lets go!!”.

Another said: “everyone be ready for me to become very annoying.”

Somebody else replied: “If she’s announcing a tour for panorama, I’m gonna scream.”

While one fan had their expectations a little higher, joking: “Omg we’re getting married?????”

Kiyoko followed up the original tweet a few days later, referencing one of her songs, saying: “Hi London, are you around April 9th? Just curious…”

Hi London, are you around April 9th? Just curious… — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 25, 2023

Since then she’s dropped a number of cities and dates in tweets, including Raleigh and 29 April, Los Angeles and 16 May, New York on 30 May and Toronto on 27 May.

Her most recent was asking Austin if she should hang out in May, adding, “I wish there was a concert we could go to!”, seemingly confirming a headline tour.

And she’s told her fans to “make sure your notifications are on” ahead of an announcement in the coming weeks.

The tour will be in support of her second studio album, Panorama, which was released in July 2022.

She told Rolling Stone that the album “feels like a more refined version of myself”, adding that “I feel like I know myself more than I ever did”.

The LP features singles including “Forever”, “Chance” and “For the Girls”.

The latter had the singer’s “queerest music video yet” and saw her parody The Bachelorette, with The Bachelor contestant and Kiyoko’s girlfriend, Becca Tilley making an appearance.

If the singer announces the hotly-anticipated tour, fans will be able to get tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com once they go on sale.

Keep an eye out on Kiyoko’s and official ticket outlet socials for more updates.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Hayley Kiyoko shares heartwarming message of acceptance

Kiyoko shared a heartwarming message of acceptance after attending the White House to celebrate the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I wish I could tell my younger self – a closeted biracial girl searching for acceptance – that one day I could live authentically and choose to legally marry whomever I love regardless of their race or sexual orientation,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

“The Respect for Marriage Act secures the safety of so many unions around the country, and it was an honour to be there today to witness history.

“Today was an excellent step towards progress. At the same time, my LGBTQIA+ community is still very much under attack both abroad and at home.

“I look forward to the next steps we will take together to ensure continued justice for the entire queer community.”

The long overdue legislation was pushed forward by the US government to federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage rights.

The bill, won by House Democrats 258-169, was officially signed in by President Biden in December 2022.