Retired England footballer Anita Asante and former Welsh hockey star Beth Fisher have announced they’re expecting a baby in June.

Fisher shared news of the pregnancy on Twitter yesterday (1 February) which lit up the social media platform with well-wishes and congratulations.

In a touching, but comical, post, Fisher said the baby girl is primed and ready to be a “new signing”, following the footsteps of her sporting-legend parents.

“Transfer deadline day news. New signing arriving in June! She can use either foot but known to stress the manager out…,” Fisher said.

Fisher had a career in sport spanning 15 years, earning 44 caps as an international athelete. In 2019, she became the first woman to commentate on men’s football for BBC Radio Wales.

Retired England defender, Asante, played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as the national team over a two-decade career. She retired from the game in April 2022.

The pregnancy news from the pair comes just over a week after they officially tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. Sporting all-white, the wives took ‘all in a day’s work’ to a whole new level, ending the wedding day at 10pm – a “perfect” start to married life, according to Fisher.

To make all of this even better, the deserving newlyweds have both been vocal advocates for the LGBTQ+ community throughout their sports careers and as commentators.

In 2020, Asante opened up about her relationship with Fisher, telling Sky Sports of the difficulties of being gay in women’s football.

“Being gay or lesbian in women’s football was taboo for a long time,” Asante said.

“There was a period between two generations where this negative bubble sat, and players were distancing themselves from the ‘label’ and the stereotypes.

“It influenced our generation, making players feel they couldn’t be fully open with the audience. Now we are starting to see the shift again into this modern period where there’s more freedom to express yourself.”

Fisher has been recognised for the work she does for improving inclusivity in sports. An ambassador for Stonewall UK, she has spoken about sport-based discrimination in the past.

“Enough is enough. A sports pitch, track or pool doesn’t judge or discriminate. So neither should teammates and fans,” Fisher said.

“My hope is for us all to stand as one team to fight against the discrimination that still exists in stands and in boardrooms. Think of me as your teammate and let’s win this fight together.”