Former England footballer Anita Asante has married her long-time partner, the former Welsh hockey star Beth Fisher.

The retired defender, who played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa as well as the national team over a two-decade career, has been with in a relationship with Fisher since 2019. They first met at an event dedicated around being LGBTQ+ in sports.

Fischer shared their happy news in a Twitter post on 20 January. She described Asante as her “perfect person” alongside a post with pictures of the pair being married and showing off their new rings.

Asante added that she ad Fisher had started 2023 “off the best way possible”.

Got married at 3, in bed by 10!

A perfect start to married life with my perfect person 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/5bDmmPSdAG — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) January 20, 2023

Fisher had a career in sport spanning 15 years, earning 44 caps in Wales hockey. In 2019, she became the first woman to commentate on men’s football for BBC Radio Wales.

The deserving newlyweds have both been vocal advocates for the LGBTQ+ community throughout their sports careers and as commentators.

In 2020, Asante opened up about her relationship with Fisher, telling Sky Sport’s Jon Holmes of the difficulties of being gay in women’s football. She retired from the game in April 2022.

“Being gay or lesbian in women’s football was taboo for a long time,” Asante said. “There was a period between two generations where this negative bubble sat, and players were distancing themselves from the ‘label’ and the stereotypes.

“It influenced our generation, making players feel they couldn’t be fully open with the audience. Now we are starting to see the shift again into this modern period where there’s more freedom to express yourself.”

Fisher has been recognised for the work she does for improving inclusivity in sports.

An ambassador for Stonewall UK, she has spoke about sport-based discrimination in the past, saying: “Enough is enough. A sports pitch, track or pool doesn’t judge or discriminate. So neither should teammates and fans.

“My hope is for us all to stand as one team to fight against the discrimination that still exists in stands and in boardrooms. Think of me as your teammate and let’s win this fight together.”