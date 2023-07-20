Nordstrom launches its anniversary sale featuring Charlotte Tilbury deals

Nordstrom has launched its huge anniversary sale – and it includes discounts on Charlotte Tilbury.

The 2023 edition of the Nordstrom anniversary sale is live with deals on luxury skincare and beauty brands.

It’s running until 6 August for all customers – not just Nordstrom cardholders – and is available to shop at nordstrom.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The latest sale includes some big discounts on Charlotte Tilbury products, from fan favourites to viral TikTok buys.

First up is the Pillow Talk Lip Kit which features three products and is usually priced at $92, but you can get it for $62 in the Nordstrom sale.

The kit includes the Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Mattre Revolution Lipstick and Lip Jewel all in the Pillow Talk shade, of course.

Shoppers can discounts on Charlotte Tilbury sets in the Nordstrom sale.

Another discount is the Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray Duo, which is down from $76 to $58 in the sale.

There’s also a deal on a Charlotte Tilbury eye product, with the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo down from $58 to $40.

You can also get two sets in the sale with the Magic Eye Rescue Forever Set priced at $83 instead of $124.

Finishing up the Charlotte Tilbury discounts is the Magic Cream Forever Set which is down from $280 to $196.

Plus, the deals aren’t just available in the US, you can select your preferred currency on the website and access the Nordstrom sale across the globe.

To shop Charlotte Tilbury deals and more in the Nordstrom anniversary sale head to nordstrom.com.

Charlotte Tilbury teams up with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Earlier this year Rodriguez was announced as the new face of the brand’s Pillow Talk range.

The award-winning actress said: “I have been the biggest fan of Charlotte for a very long time, so joining the Charlotte Tilbury family as her newest skincare and makeup muse is really an honor, seven-year-old me would be pinching myself.”

It followed Tilbury and Rodriguez creating “countless amazing beauty looks for the red carpet”.

And it sees her make history as she joins icons including Kate Moss and Twiggy in Pillow Talk campaigns.