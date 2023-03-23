Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney makes history as the new face of YSL Beauty

Yasmin Finney has been revealed as the new face of YSL Beauty and fans are obsessed.

The Heartstopper star is the first ever UK ambassador for the luxury beauty brand and will appear in their campaigns.

The brand described the actress as “unstoppable” both “on-screen or off” when announcing the news.

The actress revealed the partnership on social media, writing: “I am so excited to finally share that I am joining the @yslbeauty family…Becoming the first ever UK Ambassador.”

Fans are loving the partnership with plenty of comments calling the actress an “icon” and “queen”.

Plus the new Doctor Who himself, Ncuti Gatwa commented, calling her “unstoppable”.

One fan replied: “you deserve it so much!!!!”

Another said: “Queen why so gorgeous”.

While somebody else wrote: “OH SHE GETTING THE COIN”.

In the clip the actress is seen posing in a long-sleeved mesh shirt and leather trousers while the track “Wild” plays in the background.

The brand has told fans to “stay tuned for more”, but do we get a glimpse of some of the products used by Finney.

She applies the brand’s popular lipstick, Rogue Pur Couture The Bold in a pink shade as well as highlighter.

The star then uses one of the YSL Beauty brushes to blend it in for a glowing look in the clip.

To find out more and to shop head to yslbeautyus.com and yslbeauty.co.uk.

Yasmin Finney to star in Doctor Who

Later this year Finney will appear alongside Gatwa as he makes his debut appearance as the Fifteenth Doctor in the 2023 specials of Doctor Who.

She’ll play Rose in the episodes, while David Tennant and Catherine Tate will also return to mark the series’ 60th anniversary.

The show’s writer Russell T Davies recently opened up about Finney’s Doctor Who audition while speaking to British Vogue for a profile about the actor.

He described the awe he and other casting directors felt during Finney’s audition for Doctor Who, saying that “she stole the show.”

“When you get into the casting room, there’s only one question: can you act?” he told Vogue. “And that’s where she stole the show. She was immediately right.

“My greatest worry was whether 57 other shows would snap her up instead.

“I feel so honoured to be seen by Russell,” Finney told Vogue. “I remember growing up idolizing [Doctor Who]… I’m happy to be the representation on a show that means a lot to so many.”