RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15’s Aura Mayari has revealed that she didn’t know the words to her lip-sync battle with Jax, explaining that’s why she got the boot as the sixth queen to be chopped from series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in her exit interview, the Nashville queen spilled on getting told to sashay away after a Daytona Wind sequel acting challenge that made up episode seven of the series.

Her performance landed her in the bottom two, despite her win the week before, opposite Connecticut queen Jax, with the two lip-syncing to Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration “Sweetest Pie”.

Although the performance was one of the best of the season so far, Mayari hilariously admitted to reporter Joey Nolfi that she’d forgotten the words.

“I don’t remember this lip-sync at all because I didn’t know my f**king words! It didn’t show?”

Mayari continued by describing how scared she was to go up against Jax, who seemingly had the pop collaboration word-perfect, on top of her reputation as a fearsome performer.

“Memorising rap is really hard. I knew Jax knew the song because Jax said, ‘I don’t understand why ya’ll don’t know [the song] because it’s a bop’, which made me nervous. In my head I’m like, f**k, I don’t know it. I memorised it before I went to bed.

“I knew the Dua Lipa part… But not the Megan part.”

Mayari also took the opportunity to clear up her recent comments during a viewing party of episode six. While at Roscoe’s Tavern, a gay bar in Chicago that regularly hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing parties, she said that she wasn’t close to fellow competitors Luxx Noir London or Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

Luxx and Mistress took exception to the claim, taking to a Twitter Space, but Mayari has clarified that there’s not bad blood between them.

“When I heard myself say [I wasn’t close with Luxx and Mistress], I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really not what I meant.’ I joined that Twitter Space and explained myself.

“Me, Mistress and Luxx, we don’t have beef at all. But I understand where they were coming from. They were taken aback by what I said. It’s one thing I need to learn. I’m going to be in the public eye and I need to process more than usual before I say something. There was no bad intention.”

Baby I’m the sweetest pic.twitter.com/YMMtiXkcv7 — Aura Mayari 🌙 (@AuraMayari) February 11, 2023

Episode seven is the first offering of RuPaul’s Drag Race since the announcement that episodes will go back to 90-minutes long. However, this won’t take effect until 11 March.