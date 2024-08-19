Blossoms announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024

Blossoms have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour venues across the UK and Ireland this October and November in support of their new album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9:30am on 23 August via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The group said: “We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while! This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months.”

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fifth album, Gary, and the group added: “Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights)! X.”

The tour is set to begin on 12 October in Newcastle with dates planned for the likes of Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Bristol.

They’ll then headline dates in Birmingham, London, Brighton, Cardiff and Belfast in November, finishing up in Dublin on 16 November.

The LP is due for release on 20 September and features singles “What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?”, “Perfect Me” and the title track.

This weekend will see the group headline a huge outdoor show at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester ahead of the release of the album.

It follows up 2022’s Ribbon Around the Bomb, which became their third album to top the UK Albums Chart.

Ahead of Blossoms tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Blossoms tickets for their UK and Ireland tour?

The general sale takes place from 9:30am on 23 August via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official store at blossomsband.co.uk will receive presale access. This will take place from 9:30am on 21 August and you’ll emailed a unique code to access tickets.

Those who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically receive a code, so check your inbox.

You can check your local listing below for more details.