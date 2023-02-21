A far-right extremist group has targeted Black and trans women with horrific, hand-delivered death threats.

On Monday (20 February), Black activist, academic and lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and trans activist and presenter India Willoughby received chilling letters from neo-Nazi group National Action.

The letters set out – in horrific and graphic detail – how the fascist group planned to kill the two women because of Mos-Shogbamimu’s race and Willoughby’s gender.

National Action was formed in 2013 but banned, as a terrorist organisation, by the government three years later for its “virulently racist, anti-semitic and homophobic” aims. However, despite members facing jail sentences of up to 10 years, it still has secret branches across the UK.

Writing on Twitter, Mos-Shogbamimu shared a photograph of the letter: “I have received ‘a serious threat from National Action London’ notifying me of their ‘intention to kill’ me & my family. They name my husband & home address. They don’t consider killing me ‘murder’, they call it an execution. This letter was through my front door.

“This is Britain.”

The vile letter reads: “Shola you are a constant troublemaker and liar who appears on television frequently. You make a shabby living from criticising and race-grifting against ethnic white Europeans and our culture.

“We have placed you on our kill list and intend to kill you, your children and your husband. You have gone too far and now it is time for you to pay the price.”

The letter uses disgusting, racist slurs and describes the activist as a “dreg of the multicultural society”.

It goes on: “We suggest you leave the UK asap, this is the only way that you can avoid what is coming to you. You need to hide because your details have been circulated to others on the internet, violent nationalist activists, blackshirts and others. It is only a matter of time Adeshola before you receive your punishment, your execution.”

In response to Mos-Shogbamimu’s tweet, Willoughby revealed that she too had received a threatening letter from the far-right group, which was proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act.

“My accountant just called,” the trans presenter wrote. “He’s received a letter today – hand delivered – no stamp. Threatening to kill me. Because I’m trans. Full of graphic detail about what they are going to do. Passed on to the police. This is what Brit media, the GC [gender-critical] movement and the gov have done.”

She continued: “[He] says it’s like a letter from a horror film. He’s obviously worried too, given how it was delivered. Will there be an outcry over this by The Times, Mail? No.

“If anything happens to me, I want you all to know who I hold responsible. The GCs, the celebs who support them, the gov and right-wing media. Don’t buy any of their ‘We liked India’ or ‘it has nothing to do with us’ bull. It has everything to do with them.”