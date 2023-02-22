Quantcast
Ava Max announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Ava Max announces UK and European tour dates.

Ava Max announces UK and European tour dates. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

Ava Max has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Entitled the On Tour (Finally) it’ll mark the singer’s first ever headline shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will kick off in Manchester on 14 April and head to Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

She’ll then take the tour to Europe with dates planned for Amsterdam, Paris, Milan and Lisbon, finishing up in Cologne on 22 May.

Her headline tour will be in support of her recently released album, Diamonds and Dancefloors, as well as her debut Heaven & Hell.

Her recent release features singles including “Dancing’s Done”, “Maybe You’re the Problem” and “Million Dollar Baby”.

While her 2020 debut features the number one breakthrough hit “Sweet but Psycho”, which has more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The singer has previously supported Maroon 5 on their tour, but this will mark her first as a headliner, having also performed a set at Pride in London in 2022.

You can find out presale info and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

In the UK a fan and O2 presale will take place from 10am on 1 March.

Fans who order Diamonds and Dancefloors from the official Ava Max store before 3pm on 28 February will receive early access to UK tour tickets. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

The O2 priority sale will take place via the website at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and the O2 mobile app.

While the general sale will take place on 3 March at 10am via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

For the European tour dates, you can find out more ticket info below.

Ava Max tour dates

  • 14 April – O2 Ritz, Manchester – tickets
  • 15 April – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow – tickets
  • 17 April – O2 Institute, Birmingham – tickets
  • 19 April – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – tickets
  • 24 April – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels – tickets
  • 25 April – L’Oylmpia, Paris – tickets
  • 28 April – Paradiso, Amsterdam – tickets
  • 8 May – Berns, Stockholm – tickets
  • 10 May – Sentrum Scene, Oslo – tickets
  • 13 May – Komplex 457, Zurich – tickets
  • 15 May – Fabrique, Milan – tickets
  • 18 May – Lisbon Coliseum, Lisbon – tickets
  • 21 May – Docks, Hamburg – tickets
  • 22 May – E-Werk, Cologne – tickets

