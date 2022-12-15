Pride in London has announced the date for its Pride parade in 2023.

Organisers confirmed in a statement on Thursday (15 December) that its next Pride parade in the British capital would take place on Saturday 1 July 2023.

The announcement comes a few months after London mayor Sadiq Khan announced the city would stage Pride parades with the award-winning group for the next five years.

The agreement also comes with £600,000 of city funding for events from 2023 to 2027, while also including a “clear and definitive anti-racism plan” headed by a community advisory council.

“We were ecstatic to be back on the streets of London in protest and celebration in 2022 with #AllOurPride,” Pride in London CEO Christopher Joell-Deshields said.

“We look forward to London’s LGBTQ+ communities coming together again on [1 July 2023] as we continue to show up for visibility, unity, and equality for all LGBTQ+ people.”

Drag queen celebrates on stage during the Pride in London prade 2022.(Getty)

Organisers have also vowed to build on “recent successes” while also pushing LGBTQ+ advocacy by working with grassroots communities.

Pride in London’s event on 2 July 2022 was the UK’s biggest-ever Pride protest according to the group.

A record-breaking 1.5 million people joined together on the streets of London to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, while also protesting injustices that continue to this day.

The massive event took place across five central London stages and won a number of awards, including a nomination for Major Pride of the Year by Gaydio Pride.

In a 2022 statement, Sadiq Khan said: “Pride in London has set out ambitious plants to work closely with all LGBTQI+ communities to put out an inclusive event over the coming years.”

He added he was “delighted” the organisation would receive city funding for future events.

“The team at Pride in London has worked exceptionally hard to build an environment that welcomes all members of the LGBT+ community, from all walks of life,” a statement read.

Registration for volunteers who wish to participate in organising 2023’s Pride event will open in January according to Pride in London, and will be available on its website.