JLS have announced a 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group will embark on the Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour in autumn.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 20 October in Dublin and head to the likes of Belfast, Liverpool, Birmingham and Cardiff.

They’ll also head to Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and headline two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Announcing the tour the group said: “The suspense is over… We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year.”

“Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!!” they added.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits released since their time on The X Factor back in 2008.

This includes “Beat Again”, “Everybody in Love”, “Love You More” and “She Makes Me Wanna”, which all reached number one.

The runners-up released four albums between 2009 and 2012 and returned after nine years with their fifth studio album 2.0.

They also embarked on a reunion tour in 2021, the Beat Again Tour which saw them play sold out arenas across the UK and Ireland.

You can find out how to get tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 3 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 priority sale will take place for the London dates at 9am on 1 March. This can be accessed at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets or via the O2 app.

A fan presale will take place for all dates at 9am on 1 March. To sign up for presale head to gigsandtours.com. You’ll be emailed details on how to access the early ticket release.

How much are JLS tickets?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will cost the following for their arena tour, with standard tickets priced at £39.48 / £53.60 / £77.50 and £146.50 / £275.25 for VIP.