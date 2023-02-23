SZA’s 2023 SOS Tour: setlist, tickets and dates as singer debuts the show
SZA recently debuted her 2023 arena tour and has revealed the setlist.
The singer is headlining her first ever arena shows across North America as part of the SOS Tour.
The tour kicked off on 21 February in Columbus, Ohio, with the singer telling fans on Instagram: “I don’t have words . But thank you. So much.”
She’ll head to venues across the country including two dates at Madison Square Garden and two nights at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets for the SZA tour via Ticketmaster.
The tour is in support of her second studio album, SOS which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
It’s since spent nine weeks at number one, marking the most weeks by a female artist atop the chart in nearly seven years.
The album also features the number one hit “Kill Bill” and collaborations with Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers and Don Toliver.
The setlist for her first ever arena tour features tracks from the LP, as well as songs from her acclaimed album CTRL alongside some of her collaborations.
You can find out the full setlist from the tour so far, the tour dates and ticket details below.
What is the setlist for SZA’s SOS Tour?
The singer debuted the show on 21 February in Columbus, and played the following setlist, which is expected to be similar across the tour.
- PSA
- Seek & Destroy
- Notice Me
- Conceited
- Love Galore
- Broken Clocks
- Forgiveless
- Used
- Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)
- Blind
- Shirt
- Too Late (Interlude)
- Smoking on My Ex Pack
- All the Stars
- Prom
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- F2F
- Drew Barrymore
- Doves in the Wind
- Low
- Open Arms
- Supermodel
- Special
- Nobody Gets Me
- Gone Girl
- SOS
- Kiss Me More
- Love Language
- Snooze
- Kill Bill
- I Hate U
- The Weekend
Encore:
- Good Days
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, limited tickets are still available for selected dates from Ticketmaster.
If you’re in the UK and Europe, the singer is yet to announce dates for the SOS Tour outside of North America.
You can check out the full tour schedule so far below.
What are the tour dates?
- 21 February – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 22 February – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 24 February – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 25 February – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 27 February – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- 28 February – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 2 March – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- 4-5 March – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- 7 March – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 9 March – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 10 March – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 13 March – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- 14 March – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 16 March – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 18 March – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 19 March – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 22-23 March – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
