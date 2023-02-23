SZA recently debuted her 2023 arena tour and has revealed the setlist.

The singer is headlining her first ever arena shows across North America as part of the SOS Tour.

The tour kicked off on 21 February in Columbus, Ohio, with the singer telling fans on Instagram: “I don’t have words . But thank you. So much.”

She’ll head to venues across the country including two dates at Madison Square Garden and two nights at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Fans can get their hands on remaining tickets for the SZA tour via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour is in support of her second studio album, SOS which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s since spent nine weeks at number one, marking the most weeks by a female artist atop the chart in nearly seven years.

The album also features the number one hit “Kill Bill” and collaborations with Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers and Don Toliver.

The setlist for her first ever arena tour features tracks from the LP, as well as songs from her acclaimed album CTRL alongside some of her collaborations.

You can find out the full setlist from the tour so far, the tour dates and ticket details below.

What is the setlist for SZA’s SOS Tour?

SZA has debuted the setlist for her SOS Tour. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The singer debuted the show on 21 February in Columbus, and played the following setlist, which is expected to be similar across the tour.

PSA

Seek & Destroy

Notice Me

Conceited

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Used

Bag Lady (Erykah Badu cover)

Blind

Shirt

Too Late (Interlude)

Smoking on My Ex Pack

All the Stars

Prom

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low

Open Arms

Supermodel

Special

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

SOS

Kiss Me More

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Encore:

Good Days

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available for selected dates from Ticketmaster.

If you’re in the UK and Europe, the singer is yet to announce dates for the SOS Tour outside of North America.

You can check out the full tour schedule so far below.

What are the tour dates?