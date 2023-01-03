Fans demand SZA and Lizzo joint album after producer reveals secret collabs

A SZA and Lizzo joint album is top of fans’ wish lists after the pair performed on stage and revealed they’ve recorded multiple tracks together.

HBO Max’s Lizzo: Live in Concert showed SZA joining the “About Damn Time” singer on stage in Los Angeles, days after it was teased they had “a handful” of unreleased collaborations.

In a widely-shared clip, Lizzo screamed “SZA” to the roars of the audience, while SZA bowed and said: “This is my f**king fave, Lizzo. Thank you so much for even just being my friend, you are special, I love you.”

Lizzo is a superstar honey. Love that SZA went to Lizzo's concert in Los Angeles. Lizzo's #SpecialTour will continue soon! https://t.co/043OY5dNg2 — Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) January 3, 2023

Watching the lizzo special concert and absolutely sobbing when Sza came out — maddie (@maddiecorinne13) January 3, 2023

sza and lizzo album NOW https://t.co/2kuoEpuJhC — lex // missing ariana era (@godisariana0903) January 3, 2023

Fans showed their love for the “two queens”, with one person writing: “If they ever did release a collaboration, I believe SZA would have me crying and Lizzo would have me moving my hips.”

Well, their dreams may not be far off.

It’s been confirmed that Lizzo’s vocals appear uncredited in the song “F2F” on her latest album, SOS.

Producer Rob Bisel told Rolling Stone that it’s not the only song they recorded together.

“There’s definitely a handful [of tracks with Lizzo]. I don’t want to incriminate myself here, but there’s some stuff floating around for sure.”

SZA added: “We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything.

“She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out.

“So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bulls**t.'”

“F2F” sees SZA and Lizzo veer into pop-punk territory. SZA estimated she recorded up to “five or six” rock songs, some of which will hopefully make their way onto the promised deluxe version of SOS.

SZA has already confirmed on an Instagram live that Lizzo will appear on another track, “Boy From South Detroit”, on the deluxe.