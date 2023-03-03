Waterloo Road’s Adam Ali stars in powerful film to launch Switchboard LGBT free helpline number

Waterloo Road star Adam Ali is starring in a powerful new short film to help raise awareness of Switchboard LGBT’s first free helpline number.

The Call, which is directed and produced by Jordan Rossie of Rankin Creative, sees rising British actor Ali play a queer character, Amir, as they come to terms with their sexuality during a series of emotional calls with Switchboard LGBT – the telephone helpline that has provided resources and support for LGBTQ people since 1974.

Switchboard LGBT has launched its free 0800 number with new film The Call, starring Adam Ali (Switchboard)

The dramatic short sees Ka call the listening service after their ‘brother’ comes out to their mother, who does not take the news well. It soon transpires that they are is not talking about his brother, but themself.

The initial call sparks a journey of self-discovery as Kai begins university, with the film exploring themes including unsupportive family and trans terminology.

Ali, who appeared in the recent BBC reboot of Waterloo Road as student Kai Sharif, is joined in the film by other stars including David Ames (Holby City), Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) and Oliver Wickham (Wednesday).

The Call has been released to promote Switchboard LGBT’s first free helpline number, which goes live on Friday (3 March) at an essential time for the queer community.

Stephanie Fuller, Switchboard LGBT’s chief executive, said in a statement: “It has never been more vital that the LGBTQ+ community can access the Switchboard service at no charge to them.

“Moving the helpline to a freephone number ensures that no caller will have to consider the cost when deciding to make the decision to pick up the phone.”

Switchboard LGBT has launched its new free 0800 number with a film starring Waterloo Road‘s Adam Ali (Switchboard)

All Switchboard’s volunteers identify as LGBTQ+ and are available 365 days a year, from 10am until 10pm on their new number, 0800 011 9100, and via text message at switchboard.lgbt. All calls are confidential.