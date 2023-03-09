Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed that trans women are, in fact, women.

In a statement after International Women’s Day, the Canadian prime minister tweeted his support for trans women, as part of a post marking International Women’s Day, the annual celebration that aims to create awareness for women’s rights.

And, yes, that includes trans women.

Trudeau wrote that he wished to celebrate the women and girls in Canada who are fighting for their right to equality.

In a separate tweet, he noted the rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada as well as around the world.

And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023

“I want to be very clear about one more thing: trans women are women,” he wrote.

“We will always stand up to this hate, whenever and wherever it occurs.”

In an official statement published by the Canadian government, Justin Trudeau reiterated his pledge to ensure the Canada would “invest in empowering women and girls”.

He said: “Each and every day, women and girls help shape Canada into a fairer and stronger country. This year’s theme, Every Woman Counts, is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life, have a place in every aspect of Canadian society.

“Internationally, Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy continues to guide our efforts to advance gender equality around the world.”

The prime minister noted that in 2021 and 2022, Canada allocated 99 per cent of its international development assistance towards gender equity in other countries.

Nationally, the country has also made efforts to increase female participation in the workforce and close the gender wage gap.

According to research published by the Canadian Women’s Foundation in March 2022, Canada’s gender wage gap is currently 0.89, meaning that women are paid just 89 cents for every Canadian dollar men make.

Canadian provinces have suggested legislation that would help to minimise the gap, including a British Columbia bill proposed on Tuesday (7 March).

Additionally, the Supreme Court ruled this week that it would add anti-abortion and indecency laws to the list of former offences eligible for expungement.

The move, announced by women and gender equalities minister, Marci Ien, would take steps to clear the criminal records of those convicted of historical offences that have been deemed discriminatory towards women and LGBTQ+ people.

Ien said in a statement that Canadians “deserve non-discriminatory policies that put their safety first”.

But activists have said the country could be doing more to tackle transphobia globally. Tens of thousands of citizens have signed a petition calling for new asylum laws that would allow trans people to make their home in Canada.

It specifically cites the growing animosity for trans people in the UK and the US, saying that the “eliminationist laws” should be a reason to allow the policy.