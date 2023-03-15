PinkNews to host first virtual Trans+ Summit for workplace professionals

PinkNews is thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a virtual Trans+ Summit on Thursday, 11 May 2023 from 9.45am-5pm GMT, along with our joint sponsors EY and Publicis – and tickets are available now.

The summit, which is the first event series of its kind in the UK, offers businesses, not-for-profits, charities, and HR professionals the opportunity to improve their knowledge of the trans and non-binary community as well as be provided with a foundation-level understanding of what support and actions are required in the workplace.

Speakers already confirmed for the PinkNews Trans+ Summit include senior leaders from Wickes, EY, Global Butterflies, Transactional UK and IBM.

Research from the Trevor Foundation has highlighted that 1 in 4 LGBTQ+ Gen Z people consider themselves to be non-binary and recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics showed that 262,000 (1 in 200) people in the UK identify as trans or non-binary. By understanding the needs and requirements of this existing and growing future workforce, the best talent can be attracted, retained and empowered in the workplace. The Trans+ summit also comes at a poignant time for the trans and non-binary community in the UK, following an increase in anti-trans hate crimes and the ongoing anti-trans rhetoric used in legacy media.

Open to organisations of all sizes from across the UK and beyond, with networking opportunities, live Q&As, and inspirational panel discussions, the event schedule has been carefully curated to educate and support change in the workplace, all from the comfort of home or the office.

The virtual event will be chaired by Rico Jacob Chase, a Director at TransActual UK and speaker on intersectionality and trans and non-binary equality. He is a vocal activist, fighting avidly for the rights of LGBTQ people and Black people alike.

The PinkNews Trans+ Summit will see a variety of speakers share advice and insights. (PinkNews)

Starting his career as a diversity consultant following the launch of his radio show Against Racism in the aftermath of the BLM movement, his role as Director at TransActual UK continues the strive to change UK legislation for trans and non-binary equality, tackling hate crime and raises the Black queer intersectionality question in all forums.

Rico is also one of the few selected to be on the UN’s UNITE 2030 Youth Delegate Programme. As a semi-finalist on Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister, he was commended for his integrity and compassion by Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Throughout the day, speakers will cover a wide range of topics that will enable all attendees to walk away with a strong foundation on trans issues in the workplace, supporting trans staff, and how businesses can best support them. Among the topics that will be covered are ‘Allyship for Managers’, ‘Preparing for Gen Z: Future of the workplace’, and ‘Supporting parents with Trans and Non-binary children’.

The summit will host a panel of expert speakers from across the business, inclusion and not-for-profit sectors. We’ll be announcing more speakers as the event nears, but appearances are already confirmed from:

Fraser Longden, Chief Operating Officer at Wickes

During his time at the Wickes Group, Fraser has covered several roles including HR Director and Chief Commercial Officer. He is passionate about everyone being able to perform and progress while being their authentic selves at work. Fraser was included in the 2021 Empower Advocates Executive Role Models list which celebrates 50 senior leaders who are not from ethnic minority backgrounds themselves but are championing and advocating for their ethnic minority colleagues.

Rachel Reese and Emma Cusdin, Joint Directors at Global Butterflies

Rachel Resse and Emma Cusdin are both award-winning leaders and are successful in helping businesses create trans and non-binary inclusive environments. Global Butterflies donates much of its time and profits to other LGBTQ causes and events. Reese comes from a background in law and has recently been honoured as a judge for the People in Law, InsideOut and OutVertising awards for several consecutive years. Cusdin has over 30 years of experience in human resources having worked for global financial services organisations. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development (CIPD).

Ella Slade, IBM’s Global LGBTQ leader

Ella Slade (they/them) leads volunteers globally to ensure all LGBTQ employees at IBM can thrive both personally and professionally. Ella first joined IBM as an intern in 2014 and worked in talent attraction for five years before their current role. Outside of work, Ella is on the England Hockey DEI Advisory Group and a trustee of the UK-based social impact organisation Mission Beyond.

Tate Smith, legal secretary and trans activist

Tate Smith is passionate about improving trans male visibility, educating others and tackling taboo topics like toxic masculinity and male privilege. He regularly delivers ‘lunch and learns’ to organisations and advises on inclusive policymaking for trans employees. He was recently nominated for the Community Role Model award at the PinkNews Awards 2022 for his work across corporates and charities, including his volunteering with trans children at Gendered Intelligence youth groups.

Gabbie Santos, Consultant at EY

Gabbie focuses on wealth and asset management technology and helping industry participants navigate change and disruption. He is an active member of EY Unity and is the trans and non-binary community lead for the UK & Ireland, aiming to contribute to creating a better working world that embraces people for who they truly are. Through educational sessions and panel discussions, Gabbie has shared his personal journey and experiences as a trans man in an effort to counter negative narratives and promote inclusion.

Tickets for the PinkNews Trans+ Summit are available now via the PinkNews Trans+ Summit website.

Individual ticket prices for the full-day virtual summit are £175 with early bird pricing and discounts for charities and non-for-profits organisations available. Additionally, group ticket discounts are also available.