The PinkNews Awards 2023, sponsored by Lloyds Bank, is taking place in central London, hosting LGBTQ+ stars, activists, and allies and marking some of the most important queer moments of the year.

Categories for this year’s event, now in its 10th year, include Entertainer of the Year, Screen Moment of the Year, and Brand Ally of the Year.

New categories were also announced for 2023, including the Groundbreaking Broadcast Award, the Good News Award and the Travelling & Hospitality Award.

Attendees from across the community, including ceremony host Rylan and the cast of queer reality show I Kissed a Boy, came together to celebrate a year of LGBTQ+ activism in the face of unprecedented times.

During the ceremony, Rylan commented on the current political climate against LGBTQ+ people in the UK.

“The year 2023 also marks ten years of marriage equality,” he said. “Whilst we’ve seen a lot of progress over the last two decades, we all know the current climate when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights means we can’t afford to be complacent.”

Here are the winners of each award category so far, which will be updated throughout the night:

Travel & Hospitality Award: Contiki

Contiki is a travel brand, catering to 18 to 35-year-olds, which is committed to bringing young LGBTQ+ people and allies together with dedicated Pride trips that shine a queer light on some of Europe’s most exciting cities during the height of Pride.

Brand Ally of the Year: Durex, owned by Reckitt Benckiser

Earlier this summer, Durex teamed up with queer, trans-masculine, multi-disciplinary creative and campaigner Fox Fisher to mark Pride and celebrate the work Durex and Stonewall have done to drive LGBTQ+-inclusive sex education since 2021.

That year, Durex’s Inclusivity Survey in partnership with Pinknews surveyed LGBTQ+ people nationally on sexual fulfilment, sex education, dating, sexual health and self-acceptance, creating vital understanding of how the UK’s queer community experiences sex and the issues that continue to trouble them.

Rainbow Railroad is a global NGO providing aid and asylum to LGBTQ+ people around the world. Since its founding it’s helped hundreds of LGBTQ+ people find safety, including many victims of Chechnya’s “gay purge” and queer Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

Inclusive Tech Innovation of the Year”: Voda – The LGBTQIA+ Mental Health App

As research shows that LGBTQ+ people are more likely to suffer from poor mental health, Voda is the queer mental health app enabling the community to access support in the palm of their hands.

Designed by leading LGBTQIA+ psychotherapists, Voda offers guided therapy, personalised advice and LGBTQ+ meditations that recognise the unique challenges queer people can face.