Gay model and influencer Jeff Thomas has died at just 35 years of age.

Thomas was found dead at his Miami apartment on 8 March in what police have reported as an apparent suicide.

Thomas, who has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram, worked closely with the modelling agency AMCK Models and was a renowned entrepreneur.

During his career, he became the founder and director of art consulting agency One Popsicle.

The news of Thomas’ death broke on 16 March after a report published by TMZ.

His brother Skylar Ray Thomas wrote on Facebook: “As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing.

“While Jeff’s struggles were difficult, we want to remember him for the kind and caring person he was,” the family’s statement continued.

“He had a contagious sense of humour, a love for music, art and family, and a passion for helping others. He touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Since then, many have paid tribute in the comments of his last post on Instagram, with a caption that read: “A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away.”

“I’m so incredibly sorry to hear the news,” one user wrote.

“Devastated to lose your bright light and even brighter energy in this life, angel,” another wrote.

Jeff Thomas’ modelling agent, Gerald Frankowski, wrote that it was “a pleasure to have been your agent,” while commending his work ethic.

“You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz,” he wrote.

“Frustrating at times, but I knew your goals and your passion to get there. Most important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place. RIP.”

According to the about section on One Popsicle’s website, Jeff Thomas majored in International Business at Texas State University prior to beginning his modelling career.

After entering the modelling industry, he did photoshoots for adverts, magazine covers, runways, and much more. Thomas’ career saw him meet stars including Nicole Scherzinger and Megan Fox.

Kris Haigh, vice president of clothing store Vince, said: “I met you many years ago in [New York]. You never failed to bring an upbeat energy every time I saw you.

“We never know what people are really going through. I will use this as a reminder to ask people how they are more even when they seem happy on the outside. RIP Jeff.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.