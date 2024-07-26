Halsey has dropped a new single called “Lucky”, the second single from a forthcoming studio album, featuring very raw and honest lyrics that have captured the hearts of her fans.

“Lucky” has samples from both Britney Spears’ song of the same name as well as Monica’s “Angel of Mine”, with Halsey saying that Spears personally gave her blessing to the new song – which Rolling Stone have positively reviewed as “honest” and “self-referencing”.

On Instagram, Halsey wrote: “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. Love you forever.”

The song builds upon a single released earlier this summer titled “The End”, both of which are due to appear on Halsey’s fifth album.

The new album does not have a title or release date as of yet.

What is “Lucky” about?

The lyrics of “Lucky” sees the singer reflecting on the complexities surrounding their health issues, dealing with motherhood, and being heartbroken while everyone watches.

Halsey’s “Lucky” follows a similar narrative to the original Britney song, with clear references to the fact that Halsey is singing about themselves and their experience of fame while managing personal struggles.

In particular, Halsey is asking why she feels so sad and empty inside even though she is adored by many.

Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019. (Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

What illnesses does Halsey suffer from?

Halsey released another single earlier this year titled “The End”, which addressed the private health battles she’s been facing.

Those battles include being diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder in 2022. She said that both illnesses “are currently being manage or in remission” but that they will likely have to deal with them “for the duration of my life”.

They wrote on social media in June: “Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End.”

The album is likely to focus heavily on her illnesses and how she is managing her life while dealing with them.

In 2016, Halsey was diagnosed with endometriosis while in 2022, Halsey dealt with unknown health issues following the birth of their son.

They were also previously diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome.

In a video Halsey posted in June announcing her album, they said: “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

What is Halsey’s real name?

Halsey’s real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane but she has been known professionally as Halsey since she broke out into the music scene in 2015 with her debut studio album “Badlands”.

What is Halsey’s sexuality and what pronouns does she use?

Halsey identifies as bisexual and previously said that they are “working really hard to be a better representative of the LGBT+ community”.

“I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself – to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase,” she said in a video shared after winning the Outstanding Music Artist title at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

The singer announced that they went by she/they pronouns back in 2021, quietly changing the bio sections of her Twitter and Instagram.

Does Halsey have any children?

Halsey welcomed their first baby with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin in 2021.

Their son was named Ender Ridley Aydin, with Halsey posting a photo of her baby on Instagram a week after the birth, captioning it with: “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

Aydin and Halsey broke up after three years together in April 2023.