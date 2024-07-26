Who is LGBTQ+ Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson’s partner?

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson went through a very public break-up with her girlfriend Janeek Brown in 2022… but is she with anyone now?

If the rumours are to be believed, she is now dating fellow US sprinter Christian Coleman, who previously highlighted Richardson’s achievements by calling her “a beast”.

More recently, bisexual Richardson went to watch the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, where former world champion Coleman was competing.

One YouTuber who was there claimed Richardson had gone along to support “her boyfriend”, referring to Coleman. However, there is no evidence that the pair are romantically involved.

Sha’Carri Richardson. (Getty/ Jonathan Ferrey)

In fact, she told Vogue last month that her personal life was “off-limits”.

Richardson dated Jamaican hurdler Brown from 2019 until early 2022.

You may like to watch

She came out as bisexual in 2015 on X/Twitter), and thanked Brown after winning a women’s 100m event in 2021 to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

When the couple split, Richardson posted on Instagram that she had suffered abuse at the hands of her ex.

Brown confirmed the allegations in a public statement. “I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of, and we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that. We still got nowhere.”

Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100 meter final of the 2024 US Olympic Team Track & Field Trials. (Patrick Smith/Getty)

Despite qualifying, Richardson missed out on competing at the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana, resulting in a one-month anti-doping ban.

Richardson, the fastest woman in the world, apologised for her positive drug test in an emotional interview on The Today Show.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision,” she said. “I’m not making an excuse or looking for any empathy.”

She used marijuana in Oregon, where it’s legal, to cope with “emotional panic” after finding out about the death of her biological mother, she added.

But Richardson is now returning to the world stage, having secured a spot at the Paris Olympics last month.

She recently told Vogue: “I’m not back, I’m better. I don’t just mean I’m a better runner. It’s beyond that. I’m better at being Sha’Carri. I’m better at being myself.”