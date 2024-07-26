Live updates as Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale for her UK and European tour.

Live blog

Summary

Sabrina Carpenter recently announced the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour – and tickets go on sale today.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date in early 2025 as part of the tour, which is stopping off in Dublin, Birmingham and London.

She will then head to Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam to perform arena shows.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, which features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

The announcement follows up tickets for her North American tour going on sale, which were snapped up by fans.

A number of dates in the US were sold out within hours of going on sale last month, and the European shows are expected to be just as popular.

We’ll keep you updated below with everything you need to know as Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale this morning (26 July) at 10am local time.

From ticket prices, to seating plans and any important announcements – like extra dates – as well updates from the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

10:45

A new Ticketmaster update

For the extra shows added to the tour, Ticketmaster says: “Due to significant demand for this show, ticket availability is now extremely limited, and some ticket options will be unavailable. Best availability for VIP Packages.”

It was confirmed earlier this week by Team Sabrina, that VIP packages are priced at the following for the tour:

  • Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price
  • Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

 

While Ticket Factory has confirmed that the Birmingham show is sold out.

10:30

The demand is significantly bigger than the capacity for each venue.

Even the biggest venue on the tour – and the biggest indoor venue in Europe – the Co-op Arena has more than 30,000 people in the queue, despite having a capacity of 23,000.

The singer added a number of dates yesterday (25 July), but hopefully there’s room for some more shows…

10:25

This is one of the first posts on X/Twitter we’ve seen this morning where a fan has actually secured tickets! We love to see it.

But others might be feeling the same as this person:

10:21

It looks like tickets are going very quickly this morning.

This fan was only 1,600 in the queue for the Glasgow show but most of the tickets were already gone when they got through…

While 50,000 fans are queuing for the London O2 Arena dates:

10:12

Ticketmaster update

One Ticketmaster update reads: “Due to significant demand for this show, ticket availability is now extremely limited, and some ticket options will be unavailable.”

This was posted on the website at 10:02am, just two minutes after tickets went on sale.

This is likely due to a high number of tickets being released in the presale. The newly added dates in Manchester, Dublin, London and Paris are your best bet for tickets – because all tickets are being released today – but the queues are also looking busy.

10:09

Fans are stuck in the virtual queue (again)

After a hugely popular presale fans are once again finding themselves in the queue, with thousands of others in front of them:

10:00

Tickets for the Short n’ Sweet Tour are now live!

Good luck, here are the full tour dates and where to get tickets:

3 March – 3Arena, Dublin – Ticketmaster

4 March – 3Arena, Dublin – Ticketmaster

6 March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Ticket Factory / Ticketmaster

8 March – O2 Arena, London – Ticketmaster / AXS

9 March – O2 Arena, London – Ticketmaster / AXS

11 March – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Ticketmaster

13 March – Co-op Live, Manchester – Ticketmaster

14 March – Co-op Live, Manchester – Ticketmaster

16 March – Accor Arena, Paris – Ticketmaster

17 March – Accor Arena, Paris – Ticketmaster

19 March – Uber Arena, Berlin – Eventim / Ticketmaster

22 March – ING Arena, Brussels – Ticketmaster

23 March – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam – Ticketmaster

9:46

Fans can join the waiting room

If you’re getting tickets via Ticketmaster, then you can now join the waiting room for your preferred date.

You’ll be placed in the waiting room and then given a random place in the queue once tickets are released at 10am.

They’re expected to be in high demand, with more than 30,000 people in queues during the presales earlier this week.

Head to ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.nl now to enter the waiting room.

9:41

Quick check before tickets go on sale

Scroll down the blog for ticket pricing info, so you know what ticket type you’re after when you get through.

Plus make sure you’re signed up and logged into your preferred ticket retailer (Ticketmaster, Eventim etc).

And finally, have your card details to hand, so you can enter them as quickly as possible once you secure tickets.

9:32

Less than 30 minutes before tickets go on sale

9:02

Where to buy Sabrina Carpenter tickets?

The tickets for the tour will be released across a number of retailers including Ticketmaster, AXS, Eventim and Ticket Factory.

So choose your preferred city/venue below and set up an account via that ticketing agent so you can (hopefully) breeze through to checkout.

These are the best places to secure your tickets for each date on the tour:

8:50

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Europe.

There’s a general admission standing section, with no gold circle section, however VIP tickets will give fans early entry into the venue.

8:44

Tips ahead of the sale

Here’s some tips ahead tickets going on sale this morning:

  • Create a Ticketmaster account for your  if you don’t already have one.
  • Check your account has a valid phone number. You may need to verify this so make sure you have your mobile handy.
  • Sign in ahead of the sale in case you need to update your password and fill in your details including address etc.
  • Have your card details at hand so you can check out quickly once you’ve secured tickets in your basket.
  • You can join the waiting room for your chosen date from 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the sale.
  • Remember to only use one browser window and do not refresh or close your screen otherwise you may lose your place in the queue.
  • Once you’re in the queue be patient and keep an eye out on Ticketmaster/Live Nation’s social media accounts for updates.

 

8:32

Ticket prices backlash

There’s been some controversy surrounding the Short n’ Sweet Tour ticket prices, with fans shocked at the eye-watering prices of the VIP packages.

As well as this some aren’t happy about Ticketmaster’s “platinum” ticket scheme, which is essentially a standard ticket at a higher price.

During the presale, fans eventually got through (with thousands in the queue) only to be greeted by platinum tickets for more than £200 in the upper tiered sections.

Here’s just a handful of the reactions on X/Twitter during the presales earlier this week:

8:24

What are the ticket prices?

Following the presales it’s been confirmed how much tickets cost for the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour.

UK tickets:

  • General admission standing – £94.80
  • Standard seated tickets – £60.90 / £77.90 / £94.80
  • Premium seats – £117.40

 

Europe tickets:

  • General admission standing – €90,94
  • Standard seated tickets – €62,94 / €74,14 / €90,94
  • Premium seats – €118,94

 

VIP tickets:

  • Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price
  • Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price
8:15

First up – what time do tickets go on sale?

Following presales earlier this week, all of the remaining tickets (as well as all tickets for the new shows) will be released at 10am local time today.

That’s all you need to know! So make sure you get your card details ready so you don’t lose time during checkout.

If (fingers crossed) any more dates are added, tickets for these will be released instantly, so keep an eye out on the blog as well as social channels for the likes of Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Sabrina herself.

8:07

Short n’ Sweet Tour dates

So after adding a string of shows to the tour due to demand, this is what Sabrina’s UK and European schedule is looking like.

She’ll headline the shows across March 2025 in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

Sabrina Carpenter tour dates

 

8:02

Extra dates added

Following a huge demand during the album presale this week, the “Espresso” singer has already added a number of shows to the tour.

She announced last night (25 July) on social media that the Short n’ Sweet Tour will now head to Dublin, London, Manchester and Paris for two nights, instead of the originally announced one.

There’s been no presales for these new dates, so all tickets will be released in this morning’s general sale, giving all fans a chance to get some.

7:54

Today’s the day that Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale for her UK and European tour dates.

The Short n’ Sweet Tour dates have already seen some incredible demand during the album presale this week.

A number of fans said on Twitter/X that it was easier to get tickets for The Eras Tour, which is saying something!

So, if you’re after tickets this morning, we’ll be keeping you updated on everything you need to know.

