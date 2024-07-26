Live updates as Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale for her UK and European tour.

Sabrina Carpenter recently announced the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour – and tickets go on sale today.

The singer will headline her biggest shows to date in early 2025 as part of the tour, which is stopping off in Dublin, Birmingham and London.

She will then head to Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Amsterdam to perform arena shows.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming album of the same name, which features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

The announcement follows up tickets for her North American tour going on sale, which were snapped up by fans.

A number of dates in the US were sold out within hours of going on sale last month, and the European shows are expected to be just as popular.

We’ll keep you updated below with everything you need to know as Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale this morning (26 July) at 10am local time.

From ticket prices, to seating plans and any important announcements – like extra dates – as well updates from the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

A new Ticketmaster update For the extra shows added to the tour, Ticketmaster says: “Due to significant demand for this show, ticket availability is now extremely limited, and some ticket options will be unavailable. Best availability for VIP Packages.” It was confirmed earlier this week by Team Sabrina, that VIP packages are priced at the following for the tour: Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price While Ticket Factory has confirmed that the Birmingham show is sold out.

The demand is significantly bigger than the capacity for each venue. Even the biggest venue on the tour – and the biggest indoor venue in Europe – the Co-op Arena has more than 30,000 people in the queue, despite having a capacity of 23,000. The singer added a number of dates yesterday (25 July), but hopefully there’s room for some more shows… Doesn’t help that Sabrina Carpenter’s Dublin venue is the smallest of all the venues on her tour (at least we got an extra date tbf) 3Arena 13k

This is one of the first posts on X/Twitter we’ve seen this morning where a fan has actually secured tickets! We love to see it. After 4 strenuous days of torture, I’ve finally got Sabrina Carpenter tickets — S (@Scarlettbowler) July 26, 2024 But others might be feeling the same as this person: Imagine I've gotten up early 4 days in a row for Sabrina Carpenter to not get a ticket on any presale or general sale… oh wait…. — Mars (@MarsBar6997) July 26, 2024

It looks like tickets are going very quickly this morning. This fan was only 1,600 in the queue for the Glasgow show but most of the tickets were already gone when they got through… I was 1601 in the queue for Sabrina Carpenter tickets at the Hydro and they’ve all sold out or at least that what ticketmaster is saying. What was the point of general sale? — Hakuna🦋 (@HakunaTheFckNot) July 26, 2024 While 50,000 fans are queuing for the London O2 Arena dates: I just wanna go see Sabrina carpenter WHY IS IT SO STRESSFUL pic.twitter.com/9ZEd6miGAG — Jess 🫶🏼 London N5🤍 (@alltoomariska) July 26, 2024

Ticketmaster update One Ticketmaster update reads: “Due to significant demand for this show, ticket availability is now extremely limited, and some ticket options will be unavailable.” This was posted on the website at 10:02am, just two minutes after tickets went on sale. This is likely due to a high number of tickets being released in the presale. The newly added dates in Manchester, Dublin, London and Paris are your best bet for tickets – because all tickets are being released today – but the queues are also looking busy.

Tickets for the Short n’ Sweet Tour are now live! Good luck, here are the full tour dates and where to get tickets: 3 March – 3Arena, Dublin – Ticketmaster 4 March – 3Arena, Dublin – Ticketmaster 6 March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Ticket Factory / Ticketmaster 8 March – O2 Arena, London – Ticketmaster / AXS 9 March – O2 Arena, London – Ticketmaster / AXS 11 March – OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Ticketmaster 13 March – Co-op Live, Manchester – Ticketmaster 14 March – Co-op Live, Manchester – Ticketmaster 16 March – Accor Arena, Paris – Ticketmaster 17 March – Accor Arena, Paris – Ticketmaster 19 March – Uber Arena, Berlin – Eventim / Ticketmaster 22 March – ING Arena, Brussels – Ticketmaster 23 March – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam – Ticketmaster

Fans can join the waiting room If you’re getting tickets via Ticketmaster, then you can now join the waiting room for your preferred date. You’ll be placed in the waiting room and then given a random place in the queue once tickets are released at 10am. They’re expected to be in high demand, with more than 30,000 people in queues during the presales earlier this week. Head to ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.nl now to enter the waiting room.

Quick check before tickets go on sale Scroll down the blog for ticket pricing info, so you know what ticket type you’re after when you get through. Plus make sure you’re signed up and logged into your preferred ticket retailer (Ticketmaster, Eventim etc). And finally, have your card details to hand, so you can enter them as quickly as possible once you secure tickets.

Less than 30 minutes before tickets go on sale

Where to buy Sabrina Carpenter tickets? The tickets for the tour will be released across a number of retailers including Ticketmaster, AXS, Eventim and Ticket Factory. So choose your preferred city/venue below and set up an account via that ticketing agent so you can (hopefully) breeze through to checkout. These are the best places to secure your tickets for each date on the tour: Dublin – Ticketmaster

Birmingham – Ticket Factory / Ticketmaster

/ London – Ticketmaster / AXS

/ Glasgow – Ticketmaster

Manchester – Ticketmaster

Paris – Ticketmaster

Berlin – Eventim / Ticketmaster

/ Brussels – Ticketmaster

Amsterdam – Ticketmaster

What’s the seating plan? This is the seating plan for the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Europe. There’s a general admission standing section, with no gold circle section, however VIP tickets will give fans early entry into the venue. Sabrina Carpenter’s UK & Europe “Short n' Sweet Tour” stage layout! pic.twitter.com/pcqR4vBp4i — Sabrina Daily Updates 💋 (@SCdailyupdates) July 18, 2024

Tips ahead of the sale Here’s some tips ahead tickets going on sale this morning: Create a Ticketmaster account for your if you don’t already have one.

Check your account has a valid phone number. You may need to verify this so make sure you have your mobile handy.

Sign in ahead of the sale in case you need to update your password and fill in your details including address etc.

Have your card details at hand so you can check out quickly once you’ve secured tickets in your basket.

You can join the waiting room for your chosen date from 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the sale.

Remember to only use one browser window and do not refresh or close your screen otherwise you may lose your place in the queue.

Once you’re in the queue be patient and keep an eye out on Ticketmaster/Live Nation’s social media accounts for updates.

Ticket prices backlash There’s been some controversy surrounding the Short n’ Sweet Tour ticket prices, with fans shocked at the eye-watering prices of the VIP packages. As well as this some aren’t happy about Ticketmaster’s “platinum” ticket scheme, which is essentially a standard ticket at a higher price. During the presale, fans eventually got through (with thousands in the queue) only to be greeted by platinum tickets for more than £200 in the upper tiered sections. Here’s just a handful of the reactions on X/Twitter during the presales earlier this week: It doesn’t personally matter to me because she’s not the type of music I listen to, but it’s laughable that there’s people on here who will still defend these ticket prices pic.twitter.com/jrKW8Gtyc0 — andy (@heyitsandy_) July 23, 2024 i know how platinum tickets work but seriously ticketmaster needs abolishing completely £500 for two tickets ah yes 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3mphEOLTO3 — elise (@manesbeloved) July 25, 2024 can i just say that platinum tickets are the worst thing that ever happened to concerts / ticketmaster bc wtf do you mean it’s €200+ for a regular seating ticket — estée ⟡ ࣪ ˖ (@aesteetic) July 25, 2024 I am so sick of getting into ticketmaster and there only being platinum tickets , these prices are ridiculous — hayley 💋 (@HaylssM) July 25, 2024 Nobody is going to buy these solo seats to see Sabrina Carpenter at ‘Official Platinum Ticket’ price of £266. Just put them back to face value and they’ll fly in minutes. Why do Ticketmaster keep acting solely to scam fans? pic.twitter.com/ATKkg6c2Iu — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) July 23, 2024 Just overpriced platinum nosebleeds left for sabrina carpenter. I'm officially at war with ticketmaster. Why was this harder than taylor swift pic.twitter.com/rPb93VBTkJ — Nicole 🕺 (@rall0n) July 23, 2024

What are the ticket prices? Following the presales it’s been confirmed how much tickets cost for the UK and European leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour. UK tickets: General admission standing – £94.80

Standard seated tickets – £60.90 / £77.90 / £94.80

Premium seats – £117.40 Europe tickets: General admission standing – €90,94

Standard seated tickets – €62,94 / €74,14 / €90,94

Premium seats – €118,94 VIP tickets: Team Sabrina Preshow Party VIP Package – €250 / £260 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

Short n’ Sweet VIP Package – €138 / £165 + local fees/taxes + ticket price

First up – what time do tickets go on sale? Following presales earlier this week, all of the remaining tickets (as well as all tickets for the new shows) will be released at 10am local time today. That’s all you need to know! So make sure you get your card details ready so you don’t lose time during checkout. If (fingers crossed) any more dates are added, tickets for these will be released instantly, so keep an eye out on the blog as well as social channels for the likes of Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Sabrina herself.

Short n’ Sweet Tour dates So after adding a string of shows to the tour due to demand, this is what Sabrina’s UK and European schedule is looking like. She’ll headline the shows across March 2025 in support of her upcoming album of the same name.

Extra dates added Following a huge demand during the album presale this week, the “Espresso” singer has already added a number of shows to the tour. She announced last night (25 July) on social media that the Short n’ Sweet Tour will now head to Dublin, London, Manchester and Paris for two nights, instead of the originally announced one. There’s been no presales for these new dates, so all tickets will be released in this morning’s general sale, giving all fans a chance to get some.