Lesbian Project’s first meeting met with joyful pro-trans protest: ‘We are one community’

Members of The Dyke Project partied to protest the inaugural event of the The Lesbian Project – a trans-exclusionary initiative created by Julie Bindel and Kathleen Stock.

The Lesbian Project was launched in early March by the pair, both prominent “gender critical” campaigners, fuelled by claims lesbians are being erased.

Stock told the BBC’s Woman’s Hour: “We’re interested in same-sex attracted females, exclusively same-sex attracted females.”

The group held its first event on Saturday (25 March), which was met with a protest by The Dyke Project.

Formed in direct response to the Lesbian Project, the trans-inclusive group announced itself with a tweet reading: “Some want to sow hate and divide us by saying lesbians are being erased and need protection – so not true!”

“We’re thriving and strongest when together. Those who want to divide us say that ‘the lesbian social scene is going extinct’ and that we must protect it by excluding those who are trans.”

Pictures of the crowded protest outside the Mary Ward House Conference in central London on Saturday were posted across social media, showing LGBTQ+ people and allies dancing and showing solidarity.

100+ queer activists are partying outside inaugural event of “the lesbian project”, a Julie Bindel + Kathleen Stock initiative claiming to protect lesbians from erasure by separating from trans people. Hope they hear this: us dykes, we're thriving, undivided! #onecommunity pic.twitter.com/UfajHSgxj0 — The Dyke Project (@theDykeProject) March 25, 2023

A member of The Dyke Project, who asked to remain anonymous, told PinkNews that the Saturday event was part of an effort to prove that being trans-supportive is not being anti-lesbian.

“We’re here to show that dykes are thriving,” they said. “We’re a joyful and inclusive community and we won’t allow our trans siblings to be erased and excluded.

“Trans lesbians are lesbians, we are one community.”

Additionally, the anonymous member said they believed The Lesbian Project was an “explicitly trans-exclusionary organisation“.

Similarly, several LGBTQ+ women signed an open letter denouncing the group, arguing that its views are not reflective of the “lives, needs and community” of lesbians.

The open letter was shared by the Trans/Lesbian Solidarity group on 23 March, writing that it rejects the ‘gender-critical’ group’s values.

“We do not believe that advocating for lesbian ‘wellbeing’ can be done when it is rooted in transphobia,” it read.

“Our community is beautiful precisely because it is made up of gender non-conforming lesbians, trans lesbians, non-binary lesbians, butches, studs, femmes.

“Our community is beautiful because it is held together by love, not hate.”

The Lesbian Project, Julie Bindel and a representative for Kathleen Stock were contacted for comment.