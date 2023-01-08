Drag Race season nine finalist Peppermint has dished on her legendary lip-sync against Cynthia Lee Fontaine, revealing how she came up with her winning performance.

During the season nine Snatch Game, Peppermint and fellow competitor Cynthia Lee Fontaine failed to impress the judges with their respective performances as Real Housewives icon NeNe Leakes and actor Sofia Vergara.

The two consequently found themselves in a lip-sync against each other to Madonna’s “Music”, having just completed a runway entitled ‘A Night of a Thousand Madonnas’.

While Peppermint was appearing on Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast, host Alec Mapa told Peppermint that he regularly rewatches lip-syncs from the show on YouTube and that hers is of his most “legendary” favourites.

Sasha Velour and Peppermint at the Drag Race finale. (VH1)

“You shot her! With an invisible, sawed-off shotgun,” Mapa said.

He asked whether the performance was planned in advance, and the Peppermint tea was truly spilled.

“I mean, no, I didn’t have it planned,” she said. “However, it was a combination of me thinking fast on my feet and then also thinking, like minutes before going on, because I knew [that I was going to lip-sync].

“They tell you you’re going to lip-sync and then you stand there for what feels like an hour waiting for them to adjust the lights and prepare, so during that time, I was like, ‘Ok, what can I do? How am I going to use the stage? Oh, my dress …’

On the latest episode of Squirrel Friends, @Peppermint247 dishes on her iconic Season 9 lip sync with @lee_fontaine! 🤩💖



🎧: https://t.co/0hlHsiDK9t pic.twitter.com/4HVetAlrO9 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 28, 2022

“I had to think about like, ‘What am I going to do with my jewellery, is my hair going to fly off? What’s going to happen?’

“So I ran down that sort of list in my head… I literally had to hike my dress up around my waist… I did the MC Hammer typewriter!”

Peppermint also recently revealed that she was secretly eliminated from the season in the episode before the finale – only to be brought back days before the live lip-sync smackdown that saw Sasha Velour snatch the crown.