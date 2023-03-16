Everyone’s favourite award-winning queer comic and relentless troll Joe Lycett has a brand new comedy show, Late Night Lycett, coming out very, very soon on Channel 4.

Following his hilarious appearances on panel shows including Have I Got News for You, his presenter gigs on TV favourites like The Great British Sewing Bee, and merciless trolling of Liz Truss, Lycett finally has his own Friday night comedy gig.

Here’s everything you need to know about Late Night Lycett.

When will Late Night Lycett air?

Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett will premiere at 10pm GMT on Friday 31 March, which is also international Transgender Day of Visibility.

The show will run for five weeks, ending in early May, with each episode lasting an hour. Lycett will be broadcasting live every week from his home city Birmingham.

What is Late Night Lycett about?

Channel 4 describes Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett as a classic “Friday night comedy show” featuring a live audience and big-name celebrity guests.

Each week, Lycett will run through the week’s biggest news stories and cultural happenings with his signature mix of “mischief and mayhem”. Lycett himself has said the show will include some “genuinely very stupid stuff,” which sounds very on-brand for the UK’s best agent of chaos.

Plus, it’s inherently queer: alongside Hollywood guests, Lycett will also be joined by LGBTQ+ legends and allies, as well as host of local Birmingham heroes.

No word yet on whether David Beckham will be making an appearance, nor whether it will be “very right wing,” either.

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available to be the director general. pic.twitter.com/9go7g1Oz3m — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 11, 2023

What has Joe Lycett said about Late Night Lycett?

Lycett has described Late Night Lycett as in the same world as the “chaotic live TV they made in the ‘90s/’00s” and a mash-up between Alan Carr Chatty Man, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, early Big Brother, and Shooting Stars.

If you caught his one-off Channel 4 special Lycett’s Big Pride Party last year and enjoyed it, you’re in luck: Lycett has said that it was basically the pilot episode of Late Night Lycett.

He’s also said that the show is “anchored in queer culture”, “very chaotic” and “will make Nadine Dorries absolutely s**t a brick,” which sounds wonderful.

“Speaking of guests,” Lycett added. “If you’re Liz Truss and you’re reading this, there will ALWAYS be a chair for you at my show. DM me babe.”

What are fans saying about Late Night Lycett?

Needless to say, fans are very, very excited about this, with many demanding to know how they can find themselves in the audience and among the mayhem.

Queer icons and allies including Mae Martin, Ginny Lemon, Travis Alabanza, Divina De Campo, Jedward and Natalie Cassidy have already jumped into Lycett’s Instagram comments to congratulate him, and honestly, that right there is already the perfect line-up.

“It’s giving So Graham Norton vibes. I can’t wait,” wrote one fan.

“Pretty much the lift that the UK needs right now,” said another, while a third added: “Yes mummy! This is one hundred percent needed. Can. Not. Wait!! Fact. Go you!”

Catch Late Night Lycett on Channel 4 at 10pm on Friday 31 March.