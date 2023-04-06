Trans golfer Breanna Gill is reportedly facing death threats after winning the Australian Women’s Classic trophy on Sunday (2 April), in New South Wales.

The trophy marks Gill’s first professional title win but her celebrations were overshadowed by transphobic tweets – including death threats – that came pouring in across her social media accounts after The Women’s Professional Golfers’ Association (WPGA) Tour of Australasia posted the result on its Twitter account.

The WPGA has since deleted the tweet and made its account private, due to the backlash.

Karen Lunn, the WPGA Tour of Australasia’s chief executive, slammed those who questioned Gill’s win and told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald: “It’s the biggest win of her life. It’s really sad that she can’t celebrate that.

“Everyone’s worried about her welfare. It’s obviously a very tough time.”

Lunn also told 7 News that she was disappointed by the public’s reaction. She attributed Gill’s win to hard work in the gym and stated: “There is no evidence in women’s golf that transgender athletes have any advantage at all.”

Despite the furore, Gill has said that winning the tournament was incredible and she is grateful for the support she received from the other golfers who sprayed her with champagne after her final -hole play-off victory.

“I had always had a good feeling that I might have an opportunity to win this golf tournament one day,” Gill said.

“For it to actually happen is just incredible. I can’t believe it.”

The WPGA has welcomed trans players since 2004, a policy adopted by all seven of the major international women’s golf tours.

The policy requires trans women to have undergone gender reassignment surgery, hormonal therapy for a year, and provide documentation stating their gender.

Prior to Gill’s triumph, trans US golfer Hailey Davidson competed in a women’s mini-tour in Florida and finished second in the tournament.

Trans athletes have faced increasing resistance when it comes to inclusion in sporting events. Recently, Swim England banned trans women from female competitions.