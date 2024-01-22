A trans golfer will be required to undergo testosterone testing to verify her eligibility after criticism following her women’s pro tour event win in Florida.

Hailey Davidson, the first trans golfer to win a professional women’s event back in 2021, won the tournament at the NXXT Women’s Classic at Howey-in-the-Hills, which ended on 17 January.

However, she was subject to cruel backlash and transphobia, explaining on her social media that there is still “a lot of work to be done” before she can join the LPGA Tour, which feels “incredibly far off”.

Now, Davidson has said that she’s accepting of such regulations following her win, to ensure that trans people get a fair chance to compete.

She said: “Trans athletes shouldn’t be banned, but at the same time, there needs to be regulations in place because it shouldn’t just be a free for all.”

Speaking to Sky News, the golf pro insists that her dead gender does not give her any advantages over other players.

You may like to watch

“I recognise that I did have an unfair advantage a few years ago. I’ve been transitioning for nine years, I’ve been on hormones for almost nine years, I had surgery… coming up almost on three years. I’ve lost just over 50 miles an hour swing speed,” she said.

As per the World Athletics eligibility regulations 2023 for the female classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development), trans women athletes must have continuously maintained the concentration of testosterone in their blood below 2.5 nmol/L3 for at least 24 months and must continue to maintain this concentration at all times while competing.

For reference, as per NHS England, “normal” testosterone levels for cisgender women are anything under 3.0 nmol/L, whilst women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome — with one in 10 women having the condition in the UK — frequently see their testosterone levels at or under 5.2 nmol/L.

NXXT Golf said that the backlash following her recent victory raised issues with the tour’s integrity. CEO Stuart McKinnon said: “Recognising the spectrum of views on this issue, we wish to highlight that our decisions are guided by what is best for our players, setting aside personal beliefs.

“Part of our commitment is ensuring an environment that is inclusive and safe for all members. In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy. We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies.

“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.

“We understand that this topic evokes strong feelings and diverse viewpoints. We encourage constructive dialogue and respect for all athletes who strive to compete at the highest levels of their sport.”