Chris Tyson, who regularly stars alongside YouTube star MrBeast in his viral videos, is receiving a wave of love after opening up about their gender identity on social media.

Last week (6 April), Tyson, 26, revealed on Twitter that they have been accessing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the past two months.

The content creator revealed how HRT had saved their life and spoke out against the “hurdles” gender non-conforming people have to navigate in order to access “life-saving gender-affirming healthcare”.

Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

Gender-affirming healthcare, which has been proven to improve the mental health of those who require it, can include hormone replacement therapy and surgery, in addition to hair removal, speech therapy and puberty blockers.

Tyson has continued to explain more about their gender journey over the past few days, with thousands of fans sending them messages of support.

you're glowing ❤️ — YouTube (@YouTube) April 7, 2023

After Tyson shared two new photos of themself, YouTuber Krtzyy responded with: “You look amazing, Chris. I have so much respect for you being your truest self. The haters will be loud, but I promise there [are] millions of queer kids who look up to you. Keep being yourself.”

Another fan said: “Everyone deserves happiness and to be their best self no matter what that looks like. So proud of you for knowing what is best for you, which in turn is what’s best for those around you. In your corner, always. Stay happy and free, friend.”

you look so happy and lovely ☺️ — lily 🌸 (@LilyPichu) April 8, 2023

you look amazing chris, I have so much respect for you being your truest self!! the haters will be loud, but I promise there's MILLIONS of queer kids who look up to you 🙂 keep being yourself!! — Dave (@Krtzyy) April 9, 2023

The rest of the beast gang being so supportive of Chris coming out as trans is really sweet. MrBeast has an insane reach and this is a moment where being a decent person will do a ton of good pic.twitter.com/3TRjOneZai — Matt (@SpacedOutMatt) April 6, 2023

It’s so good that queer kids will have such a mainstream role model to look up to with @chris especially given the rise in anti-trans hate-speech.

Good chance to say, I fully support trans and all people living as they feel most comfortable bc that’s really all that matters. https://t.co/Flxc3VWraW — Sam (from Wendover) (@wendoverpro) April 8, 2023

While much of the response to Tyson’s gender journey has been positive, the trolls were unsurprisingly furious about the mere existence of another gender non-conforming person.

Tyson was forced to clap back after one troll said that their son, Tucker, had lost a father figure.

“This is just more dog whistling that somehow trans and GNC (gender non-conforming) folks aren’t safe around kids,” Tyson said. “Tucker begs for me to come back when I leave for like two days to film. He is so loved and happy. Kids aren’t born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love.”

Meanwhile fans continued to rally around, defending Tyson against the haters.

“I’m happy for you Chris,” one supporter wrote. “Continue to be you. You’re shining, homie. Keep up the great work. You’re an amazing father and positive role model to all of us.”

Another said: “Chris looks happy, and I think that’s awesome. People [who] s**t on others for doing what makes them happy are just weird, especially when it doesn’t affect them at all.”

A third fan added: “All the haters are going to spend their time hating while you’re out there living. I’m so happy for you.”

MrBeast himself has responded to Tyson sharing their truth, with the content creator tweeting a simple “gotchu” alongside three heart emojis.

I’m genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people because of my tweet. I was super nervous to be public about this bc I’ve always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started bc of me is amazing https://t.co/r1Tf53PYHZ — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

Tyson has said they are glad to see how talking about their journey has increased awareness of HRT, adding that they will continue to have more conversations about the positive impact of gender-affirming healthcare.

Currently, states across the US, including Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky, are introducing and passing laws aimed at curtailing gender-affirming healthcare for trans people.