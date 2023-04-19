Kim Petras is throwing it back to the turn of the millennium after sampling a classic 1990s dance track on her upcoming single with Nicki Minaj, “Alone”.

Trans pop star Petras, 30, samples the instantly recognisable melody of “Better Off Alone” by Dutch Europop duo Alice Deejay on the infectious new track, which is set for release on Friday (21 April).

After first teasing “Alone” on social media back in March, Petras has been sharing snippets of the song on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to its release.

Originally recorded in 1997, Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone” was released internationally in July 1999, peaking at number two on the Official UK Singles Chart and spending seven weeks in the top 10.

It has since sold more than 600,000 copies in the UK and has been certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Kim Petras’ “Alone” drops less than three months after the German singer won a Grammy award for their smash hit “Unholy” with non-binary artist Sam Smith, on a night that saw her pay tribute to “all the incredible transgender legends” who “kicked these doors open” for her, including the late musician SOPHIE.

Petras also thanked LGBTQ+ icon and seven-time Grammy award-winner Madonna, who introduced Smith and Petras to the stage for their live performance during the ceremony in February.

Petras’ public transition as a teenager was widely covered in German media during the mid to late 2000s before the performer began carving out a pop career, releasing albums Clarity and Turn Off the Light in 2019.

In February, Petras described the process of making it as a trans artist in the music industry as “rough”.

Speaking to Billboard, the star explained: “When I tried to sign to [labels] in the beginning of my career, it was like, “What is the fan base going to be? How do we market this? There isn’t a place for you.’

“Then I went to gay clubs and built a solid fan base and showed everyone it’s possible. Now they have to accept it.”