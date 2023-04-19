‘Workout-lite’ is the latest fitness trend that focuses on shorter, easier workouts designed to move your body.

And the app, obé Fitness has no shortage of options to kickstart your fitness goals.

This virtual program gives you unlimited access to live and on-demand ‘movement’ classes, which you can stream from any device.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Just the trick for those that dread the thought of a gruelling gym session, its founders are on a mission to make you – and your body – fall in love with easy, gentle, daily movement.

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there – you sign up for an expensive gym membership all fired up to kickstart your new workout routine and then you lose your mojo and your money faster than you can say soul cycle.

This is why ‘movement’ has become the new workout mantra. Like medicine for your body, mind, and soul, the gentle act of movement reduces stress, boosts your mood, and elevates your health, wellness, and mindset.

obé Fitness is out to rewrite the rules (or rather throw them out) by making working out and wellness simple, fun, and accessible anytime, anywhere.

You can stream it on your computer and work out at home or from your phone for those that love to get moving outdoors.

Perhaps the best bit though – apart from never having to subject yourself to the punish of the treadmill or the latest soul-destroying diet again – engaging in daily movement helps you form healthy fitness habits that will actually stick.

All you have to do to join the ‘movement’ movement, is sign up for a monthly subscription to unlock instant access to over 10,000 on-demand workouts and 20 plus themed classes.

The app is home to more than 10,000 on-demand workouts and 20 themed classes.

These run the gamut from low-impact to high-intensity and range from five to 60 minutes.

So, you can move as much as you like, for as long as you like, and mix up your moves with sculpt, yoga, pilates, meditation, dance, barre, step, bounce, and walk programs.

And if you really want to take things to the next level, you can sign up for guided programs to track your progress, challenge yourself or reach your fitness goals.

Sign up for obé Fitness here and right now you can enjoy a yearly discount of $99, by using the discount code Movement99.