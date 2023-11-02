This inclusive fitness app adds menstrual cycle tracking feature

When it comes to fitness, we can set ourselves up to fail by taking an all-or-nothing approach.

This is especially true for those with periods, as we tend to forget that our fluctuating hormones can impact how energized we feel.

obé Fitness is on a mission to change that with its personalized workout programs for every day of the month.

In addition to its 10,000 live and on-demand exercise classes, the highly-rated fitness app recently added a cycle tracking feature so you can sync your workouts to your menstrual phases.

Plus, the inclusive fitness brand is offering an amazing deal to kickstart your regime.

What is obé Fitness?

obé Fitness is a premium subscription-based platform, born out of a desire to transform the world’s relationship with fitness.

Founded by two former Hollywood execs, they firmly believe that the idea that we need a ‘bikini body’ is an outdated myth pushed by health companies for financial gain.

Instead, obé’s mission is to make its users fall in love with exercise, for good.

Through its diverse and effective workout classes and high-tech ‘body literacy’ tools, the app encourages ‘movement as medicine’ – to improve mood, boost confidence, and much more.

What kind of workouts can you do on obé Fitness?

obé Fitness features a variety of classes ranging from low-impact to high-intensity.

The beauty of obé Fitness is the unparalleled variety of its classes. There are 20 plus different workout styles ranging from low-impact to high-intensity.

So, from fast-paced boxing to slow sculpting sessions, you can find something to suit every mood.

Vibing the idea of a dance party at home? You’ll love the heart-pumping dance cardio classes led by obé’s fun and upbeat instructors.

Simply want to get your body moving with a ‘hot person walk’? obé has got you sorted too, with its guided, music-driven walks for treadmills or outdoors.

Even better, the classes range from five to 60 minutes, with some requiring zero equipment. So, no matter how busy you are, you can always sneak in some movement.

How does obé Fitness’ cycle tracking work?

There are four distinct cycle phases that each have their own symptoms and energy levels: menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal.

obé’s optional ‘cycle insights’ feature begins with a simple, three-question quiz to identify which phase you are currently in.

From here, you’ll unlock a cycle tracking info screen with your current cycle phase and a workout tip.

For example, if you’re in the follicular phase, you might be recommended to take it easy with a yoga workout.

There’s also a ‘working out on your cycle’ collection that directs you to the best session for your cycle – from day one through to 28.

But, even if you don’t menstruate or are on birth control, you can still get personalized workout recommendations tailored to your unique needs and lifestyle.

obé recently launched the ‘guided experience’ which begins with a quiz that determines whether you have a creative, functional, or hybrid workout style. From here, you’ll get 14 days of class suggestions sent directly to your calendar tab.

With the new ‘health insights’ feature, you can also connect obé’ to Apple Health to view metrics like heart rate, VO2 max, activity tracking, and more.

This helps to give you a more nuanced understanding of how your body responds to your workouts, so you can plan accordingly.

