A ‘Conservative dad’ who launched “100 per cent woke-free” Ultra Right Beer has reportedly struggled to find a brewery willing to produce his beer, due to his right-wing company ethos.

Ultra Right Beer owner Seth Weathers launched the drink after weeks of backlash over trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light, which has seen Conservatives threaten to boycott the brand, smash cans of Bud Light, and in the case of Kid Rock, actually shoot at cases of the beers.

According to his viral YouTube advert for Ultra Right Beer, which many thought was satire, Weathers explained that he wanted to create a beer that didn’t “use our money to indoctrinate our children with their woke garbage”.

His website adds that “if you know which restroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking”.

However, Ultra Right Beer has apparently had trouble finding someone to create the beer, with a brewing company in Illinois reportedly backing out of working with Weathers once they were “made aware of the marketing” of Ultra Right.

Mike Zoller, beer editor for PorchDrinking.com, explained on Twitter that Weathers had approached Illinois-based Bent River Brewing Company to brew the beer for Ultra Right, and had reportedly used their name without permission on his website.

Bent River said in a statement: “We were initially approached to possibly contract a beer for a customer. Without our knowledge, our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time.

“When we were made aware of the marketing for the product, we chose to pass on producing it.”

Ultra Right’s website claims the beer is now “in production”, however there are no details as to which brewery is creating the drink.

The beer company previously claimed it was due to start shipping on 11 May 2023. However, its website now reads that products will ship “approximately 30 days after order”. It is unclear whether the company is fully in production yet.

From Bent River Brewing:



“We were initially approached to possibly contract a beer for a customer. Without our knowledge our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time. When we were made aware of the marketing for the product, we chose to pass on producing it.” https://t.co/HHphb0Keib — Mike Zoller (@mikezoller) April 19, 2023

The hysteria over Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light has been ongoing over several weeks – with Weathers hitting a can with a baseball bat during his Ultra Right advert. But the company has explained that partnering with trans people is good business.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s marketing vice-president, said that the beer needs to ditch its “fratty” representation and become more inclusive in order to thrive.

“It means inclusivity, shifting the tone, it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and men,” she explained.

She added that Bud Light had previously had a reputation as a “brand of fratty, out-of-touch humour – and it was really important we had another approach”.

A study conducted by LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD found that 59 per cent of Americans are more inclined to buy a product or service if the business devotes significant resources to helping the LGBTQ+ community.

PinkNews has contacted Ultra Right Beer for comment.