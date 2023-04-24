TWICE have announced UK and European dates on their Ready To Be world tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The K-pop stars will perform arena dates later this year in support of their their mini-album, also entitled Ready To Be.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.fr and ticketmaster.de.

The tour includes a huge headline UK show at London’s O2 Arena, which is set to take place on 8 September.

They’ll also headline shows in Paris at the Accor Arena on 11 September and Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on 14 September.

They’ve also announced Asian dates for this leg of the tour, with shows planned in Singapore, Bangkok and Bulacan.

Back in February, TWICE announced the Australian, Japanese and North American legs of the Ready To Be world tour.

They’ll perform in Sydney and Melbourne, followed by two nights each in Osaka and Tokyo before heading to North America in the summer.

Released in March, the EP Ready To Be features singles “Moonlight Sunrise” and “Set Me Free”.

Fans can also expect to hear favourite tracks from their back catalogue during the set.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

When do tickets go on sale?

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 27 April and this can be accessed by signing up or logging in to Live Nation. Then head to the TWICE artist page to get presale access.

For European dates they will also go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 April. You can check out the links below.

How much are Twice tickets?

Tickets for the North American tour dates are priced from $79.50.

Fans in the UK and Europe can expect a similar price mark when they go on sale. Once tickets go on the prices will be revealed.

We’ll update this article once prices are confirmed by promoters, including VIP packages.