A 92-year-old care-home resident has had her lifelong wish to watch a male strip show granted.

Betty, who is described as a woman with a zest for life who “appreciates a male physique”, was taken to see the Dreamboys male striptease troupe as part of a wish-granting programme by her care home in Hampshire.

The home arranged free tickets to the all-male performance at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, where Betty also got to meet members of the cast.Talk about naked ambition!

“Well I’m not going to forget that in a hurry,” the nonagenarian said. “Was that a dream or was I really there?”

Betty said she wouldn’t forget the experience at Dreamboys in a hurry. (Care UK)

Jane Baxter, the Sway Place Care Home manager said: “Betty has proved age is just a number by living her dream of seeing the Dreamboys.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their goals and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. The visit was a complete success and it was lovely seeing her face light up watching the performance.

“I would like to thank the team at Dreamboys for making her visit extra special and to the team at Sway Place for organising it – it was fantastic to see Betty still chasing her dreams.”

The managing director for Dreamboys revealed that Betty is not the oldest visitor to the raunchy show, with a 101-year-old woman recently celebrating her birthday by watching a striptease.

Care UK, which runs Betty’s care home, told PinkNews that it often grants unusual requests through its Wishing Tree initiative.

Previous wishes included 77-year-old Helen getting her first tattoo, and Sally, 85, riding the world’s fastest zip line.