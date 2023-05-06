Katy Perry fans are having a field day after the iconic singer was spotted looking a bit confused as she wandered around looking for her seat during the coronation of King Charles III.

The “California Girls” singer was among the host of celebrity guests who descended on Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May) to watch King Charles anointed as the next English monarch.

Perry is set to take the stage at the star-studded coronation concert Sunday 7 May.

The American Idol judge was truly a relatable queen as she proved that she’s just like the rest of us with the very real struggle of trying to locate her seat among the packed crowd.

Fans were absolutely gripped by the coronation live feed as Perry wandered around the abbey to find her place.

me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store 😭 — adele's fan » addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) May 6, 2023

Obsessed with Katy Perry trying to find her seat. And yes she looks stunning pic.twitter.com/REyQtxwBkW — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 6, 2023

And it wasn’t long before Perry’s awkward coronation moment gave birth to a fantastic meme.

when you’re the only homosexual at a straight wedding pic.twitter.com/3fXlS85xeA — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 6, 2023

do you ever feel like a plastic bag, drifting through the wind… pic.twitter.com/Egc1BBC2b2 — p (@bridgetsbenson) May 6, 2023

Katy Perry – who once said she “wouldn’t have survived” without the LGBTQ+ community – will be joining other musical talents like her American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and pop group Take That to perform for King Charles in a coronation concert.

Perry first met the British monarch in 2019 at an event in Mumbai before he appointed her ambassador for the British Asian Trust, in a move that was dubbed “strange” and “ill-judged”.

Actors Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith and beloved presenters Ant and Dec were among the British celebs in attendance at the coronation on Saturday.

Musical icon Andrew Lloyd Webber was spotted chatting to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the ceremony.

Political figures also on the guest list included US First Lady Jill Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron. John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, was also seen in the packed crowd.

