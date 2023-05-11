For the second year in a row, the UK could actually stand a chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest, thanks to Mae Muller.

It helps that her Eurovision hit “I Wrote a Song” is a cool and infuriatingly catchy ear-worm that has already hit the top three on the charts. What’s more is that the artist behind the music is a little bit of an icon, too.

On social media, she’s become known for her vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community, and her natural, hilarious presence as part of stan Twitter.

Before heading onto the Eurovision’s ‘turquoise carpet’ earlier this week, Mae, 25, tweeted that she “may have mothered too close to the sun, I fear”. The day before, she posted: “Second of all I’m a singer, first of all i am a troll <3.”

As a result, the LGBTQ+ community appears to have officially inducted her into the hun hall of fame, where she sits proudly alongside the likes of fellow entrant Loreen and presenter AJ Odudu. The support from her queer fans means a lot.

“It’s a huge honour, you know? I’ve always wanted my music to create a safe space that everybody’s welcome [to], so the fact that that’s what’s happening, that’s all I’ve ever really wanted,” she tells PinkNews.

“Every show that I’ve ever done, I’ve always wanted it to just feel like everyone is welcome. That makes me very happy.

“I always feel welcomed in LGBTQ+ spaces as well. I love going to gay clubs. I feel really safe, and I have a lot of fun there. So I feel like it’s only right that I’m returning the favour.”

Over the years, and for many reasons, Eurovision has become an undeniable highlight of the queer calendar. It’s a celebration of pop music, drag, and campery. There’s always a wave of groundbreaking LGBTQ+ representation on stage. It’s also an opportunity for queer people to come together with their chosen family, in what Mae Muller describes as a “safe space”.

“Eurovision just feels like the biggest safe space on the planet. There’s so many different people and so many different cultures, it feels very accepting,” she says, reflecting on why LGBTQ+ people love the contest so much.

“It just feels very inclusive, there’s not a lot of judgement. You can feel that as a fan watching, but being in it, I can really see just how true that is.

“I can really understand why people do feel like it is a place where you can just be yourself, and there’s no judgement. And it’s like the biggest party ever! We can all dance to Eurovision bops! It’s heaven.”

In addition to support from her queer fans, she’s also found something of her own safe space in one particular LGBTQ host and fellow icon: Rylan.

“Every time I see him, even if we’re in a crowded pub or we’re all just having fun, he always asks me if I’m alright, in a way where he’s really actually checking in, which is really nice,” Mae shares. “He’s actually been a real source of support, from the very beginning.”

Win or lose, she’ll be out with her support system, celebrating in style.

“We’ve got to celebrate somehow! I feel like Ryan is probably one of the best people to celebrate with. So I definitely will definitely be out on the town, for sure.”

Mae Muller will represent the UK at the Eurovision final on Saturday 13 May.