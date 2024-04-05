Rylan Clark has appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss all things Eurovision 2024: including what he thinks about UK entry Olly Alexander’s chances of winning.

Rylan joined hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley on Thursday (4 April) to discuss the upcoming London Eurovision party that he’s hosting this Sunday, explaining: “It’s a pre-party… we’ve got about 35 different acts coming from all over the Eurovision continent, and we’re hosting that at Outernet just off Tottenham Court Road.”

Rylan went on to explain that he’s always been a “massive fan” of the Eurovision Song Contest, adding: “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of Team UK (the nation’s Eurovision presenters and commentators) now for six or seven years.”

Charlotte Hawkins then asked Rylan what he thinks of the UK’s Eurovision chances this year. Rylan replied: “Listen, Olly, I adore him… I think he’s amazing, the song is fantastic (but) you’re never going to know until that week. That week is like the Hunger Games.”

When asked if he’d ever represent the UK in Eurovision in a follow-up question, Rylan joked: “If we were on our last legs… listen, I didn’t think 12 years on I’d be sat here talking to you on GMB after X Factor so who knows what might happen.”

Eurovision 2024 countries

37 countries will be battling it out for the Eurovision crown this year.

On March 26 2024, Eurovision announced the running order the various countries will appear on stage – and which of the two semi-finals each country will star in: you can read more here.

You can also see our full list of all 37 entries for Eurovision 2024, and the official music video for each here.

Olly Alexander will represent the UK, and fans are absolutely buzzing for it to be a “gay to the highest level” performance. Will he win? As Rylan says, it’s about how the competition goes on the night, really.

However, his song, “Dizzy”, is in with a chance. It has been written by Alexander and Charli XCX collaborator Danny L Harle. The fizzy ‘80s synths of the Pet Shop Boys are a clear influence; it’s catchy and the hook has sticking power. When the jury and the public are contemplating their votes, that counts for a lot.

The Eurovision Song Contest two semi-finals will take place on 7 and 9 May, and the final will take place on 11 May.