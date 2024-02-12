RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse has shared a graphic photo of an injury she reportedly sustained after turning down a man’s advances in a club.

Warning: graphic content.

Over the weekend (10 February), the Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 8 finalist shared a four-second clip on X/Twitter that appeared to show her arm with several deep, red scratches visible.

In the caption, she warned her followers to “stay safe” and claimed that a man attacked her after she demanded that he stop harassing her.

“Last night at the club I was assaulted by a man that was groping me and clinging onto the back of my pants and wouldn’t let go of me even [though] I told him to let go of me and NO multiple times,” wrote the 29-year-old, New York-based drag star.

“He then got upset I wanted nothing to do with him and proceeded to attack me… people need to understand NO IS NO,” she added.

After a wave of concern and well wishes from fans, Kandy Muse confirmed that she was doing “okay” following the attack, but had initially been a bit “shaken up”.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the incident, Kandy explained that she attempted to push the “much bigger” man away from her.

“After I shoved his arm off my pants, finally, he got upset and grabbed both of my arms and f***ing clawed his nails into my skin and was trying to fight me,” she said.

The iCarly and Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch actress said that she didn’t want to reveal the name or location of the club due to security reasons, but said the venue’s staff team were “diligent” in handling the alleged assailant.

She further explained that she wanted to bring the incident to public attention to raise awareness about the importance of consent.

“I believe it doesn’t matter how friendly or promiscuous [I am] or how short my shorts are,” she shared.

“It doesn’t matter how attractive you may find it — it doesn’t give anyone the right or green light to just put their hands on anyone.

“No is no – it’s consent. I told you get the f**k off me, and you didn’t listen.

“It’s my body. It’s not for you to just touch whenever you want.”

The attack against Kandy Muse is one in a growing line of assaults against RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, with Drag Race UK champ The Vivienne, Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru, and Drag Race UK season four queen Pixie Polite all sharing their experiences of being attacked or threatened in the past year.