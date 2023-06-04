NYPD accidentally paints ACAB on Pride cop cars – and the internet is loving it

An image of a Pride Month-themed New York Police Department (NYPD) cop car sparked laughter and joy online because of an alleged anti-cop acronym in the rainbow paint job.

Like many corporations leaning into rainbow-washing, the NYPD decided to deck out its cruisers in kaleidoscopic colours and new slogans to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted an image of the new cruisers on Friday (2 June) to celebrate Pride Month. Sewell said the Gay Officers Action League NY had “demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting universal acceptance and inclusion for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community” over the years.

But eagle-eyed social media users noticed the Pride design may, in fact, include an anti-police reference.

“All Colours Are Beautiful” is printed on the side of the vehicle which could be abbreviated as the anti-cop acronym ‘ACAB’ (All Cops Are B*****ds). The slogan is globally recognised and came into increased usage during the protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Twitter users were quick to pounce on the acronym’s appearance in the NYPD Pride Month design, calling the mastermind behind the design a “hero”.

whatever queer artist they hired who hid an ACAB reference on the cop cars in NYC is a hero https://t.co/C9bDl0Jqbx — Margaret Killjoy 🏴 (@magpiekilljoy) June 2, 2023

Shout out to the queer artist who took money from the cops to plaster ACAB on their vehicles for Pride month 🌈 pic.twitter.com/akndRMpUVY — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) June 2, 2023

The NYPD commissioner tweeting out their bogus pride cop car with a hidden ACAB warms my cold heart https://t.co/xyDqZW5nMq — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) June 2, 2023

Whatever artist or PR manager slipped ACAB onto the pride slogan on the NYPD patrol cars, I salute you https://t.co/I9YK8vxoHt — Eris🖋 Sunsetduo (@soulfirephoen1x) June 3, 2023

To the artist who designed the pride month NYPD police cars that say ACAB on the side: magnificent pic.twitter.com/Bz6Ar1LKcV — S.LIZ – STREAM MY ALBUM (@slizagna) June 3, 2023

To the queer artist who got *paid* to get the NYPD to spend pride with ACAB on their vehicles:



Well played. https://t.co/qcBB7OttcG pic.twitter.com/3905qF3Viw — One Party, Two Marketing Strategy Dumpsterfire (@ljmontello) June 2, 2023

Ultimately, it’s unclear whether the slogan was intentionally added in by the designer or just an oversight from the NYPD on meanings that could be drawn from the cop cars.

PinkNews has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

The NYPD has a long track record of heinous actions against LGBTQ+ people and other marginalised groups.

This includes the violent police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in 1969 that sparked resistance and catalysed the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The NYPD didn’t apologise for the police brutality and discriminatory actions of law enforcement during the Stonewall Inn raid until 2019.

The police force welcomed Pride Month this year by arresting Qween Jean, a Black trans activist, following a ‘Trans Revolution’ protest in Washington Square Park on Wednesday (31 May), The Villager reported.

The rally condemned the increase in anti-trans legislation and deadly anti-trans violence across the US.

Qween, who organised the protest, was arrested on charges of using a megaphone without a permit and led into an NYPD van while supporters demanded the trans activist be set free.

The NYPD has also been condemned for allegedly giving free rides home to Proud Boys members after the far-right group protested a drag queen event in December.

In 2021, the police arrested a trans teen outside Trump Tower for protesting the Capitol riots, but the force let thousands of white supremacists walk free.

NYPD police officers shot and killed Kawaski Trawick, a Black bisexual man, in his home in 2019.