Manchester Pride has announced details of its lineup for the 2024 edition of the August bank holiday weekend festival.

The annual event has revealed Jessie J and Loreen as headliners as well as “another huge headline performance to be revealed”.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Bimini, Katy B, Claire Richards, Louis III, Chinchilla and Natasha Hamilton.

There’s also a host of Drag Race stars including Ginger Johnson, Black Peppa, Danny Beard and Banksie performing on the main stage.

Tickets for the Manchester Pride Festival are now available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

WAKE UP BABE, THE GAY VILLAGE PARTY 2024 LINE-UP JUST DROPPED 🪩🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



We are SO PROUD to present an unforgettable line-up of LGBTQ+ performers and global icons in celebration of queer life and love at the Gay Village Party, right here in Manchester’s world-famous Gay Village!! 🎊… pic.twitter.com/jmFkUa5JK8 — Manchester Pride (@ManchesterPride) March 28, 2024

The artists will perform at the “most beautiful and glamorous car park in the western hemisphere” across the weekend of celebrations.

This includes the Queer Asian Takeover, Trans Filth & Joy, the Queer Women’s Takeover and Danny Beard & Friends, who “will bring all of our communities together to party and protest in solidarity”.

While Black Pride MCR will host a takeover on the Village Stage for the very first time, platforming and elevating local QTIPoC talent.

Plus, organisers have confirmed the return of the popular Gaydio Dance Arena to the Indoor Arena stage.

The Pride parade will take place on the Saturday of Manchester Pride. (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images )

Alongside the main Village Stage, the four-day street party will take place around the LGBTQ+ hub of Canal Street, including a host of free events.

This also includes the hugely popular parade which will take over the streets of Manchester on Saturday, 24 August.

Plus, organisers have also confirmed that this year’s theme is “Buzzin’ to be Queer – A Hive of Progress”.

“The iconic worker bee, deeply rooted in Manchester’s history, emerges as the focal symbol for this year’s Pride Parade theme,” they said.

You can check out the full lineup for the Gay Village Party and ticket details below.

When is Manchester Pride?

Tickets for Manchester Pride Festival’s Gay Village Party are on sale now.

Manchester Pride 2024 will kick off on Friday, 23 August with celebrations rounding off on Monday, 26 August.

All events scheduled on the final day, Monday, 26 August, are free to attend.

What’s the Manchester Pride 2024 lineup?

They’ve confirmed two headliners and a host of acts including LGBTQ+ artists for the 2024 edition of Manchester Pride.

This includes headliners Jessie J and Loreen as well as “another huge headline performance to be revealed”.

This is the lineup so far:

How to get Manchester Pride tickets

Six out of the seven events are free to attend, while tickets to attend the Gay Village Party can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Day tickets and weekend tickets will be available, with low income, family tickets and VIP options available.

The event has confirmed that £2.50 from every ticket will be donated to the Manchester Pride Community Fund, with the money going directly to LGBTQ+ causes and projects in Greater Manchester through the distribution of grants.

How much are Manchester Pride tickets?

Six out of the seven Manchester Pride events are free to attend.

As previously mentioned, day and weekend tickets are available for the Gay Village Party.

Ticket options and prices include:

Weekend pass: £46.50

Diamond VIP weekend pass: £244.50

Gold VIP weekend pass: £167.50

To apply for a accessibility pass head to manchesterpride.com/accessibility.

Manchester Pride Festival said: “To ensure the event is accessible and inclusive, in response to the cost of living crisis, more Low Income Tickets have been made available.”

They’re priced at the following:

Weekend: £20.00

Friday ticket: £11.75

Saturday ticket: £16.75

Sunday ticket: £16.75

Plus family tickets are available priced at £57.00 for Saturday and £53.00 for Sunday. These tickets give access to a family of up to four people.

To purchase tickets for the Gay Village Party head to Ticketmaster.